Person I admire the most is Narendra Modi: Sukhwinder Singh

more-in

What is your idea of happiness?

Having belief keep me happy more than any other materialistic things

What is your greatest fear?

To get ditched by those whom you trust.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Bhagat Singh

Which living person do you most admire?

Narendra Modi

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I keep on procrastinating which sometimes leads me into odd situations.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Diplomatic behaviour.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My clothing.

What is your favourite journey?

I love travelling to hill stations and in my view all good hill stations are in India only, so I enjoy going there.

Who is your favourite painter?

Sardar Sobha Singh who painted Sohni Mahiwal.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Aggression. People sometimes confuse it with attitude but it most overrated in its sense.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I flirt with girls!

What do you dislike most about your appearance?

I used to be fat, that time I hated being fat.

Which living person do you most despise?

I was very positive in life, so never thought of it.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

“I love you”.

What is your greatest regret?

I once lied on a serious issue which kept haunting me for fifteen years. Now I have got over it but I regret it the most.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Music, nothing else .

When and where were you the happiest?

I was in Norway for seven months and that learning experience made me so rich spiritually that I still cherish it.

What is your present state of mind?

Very light.

How would you like to die?

Flirting (laughs). I do not want to die singing but I want death to come when I would be doing something naughty.

What is your favourite motto?

At this point of time, the motto is getting married to a Pahari girl. I believe in arrange marriage set up and I am meeting someone within a week, so that is now biggest motto in my life .

Sukhwinder Singh is an award winning singer.