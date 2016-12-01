Pace matters

more-in

Variation in pitch would enhance their presentation.

A commendable aspect of Chinmaya Sisters’ concert at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan was the pace, which they maintained throughout their presentation. From the opening ‘Jaya Jaya Swamin’ in Nattai (Purandaradasa) to the concluding Dhanasri tillana, there was not a single moment in their programme which created ennui.

The two ragas the siblings had chosen for detailing were Dharmavati and Thodi. Both have a soprano tenor but it didn’t create any adverse impact that evening. However, such musicians are tempted to indulge in tara sthayee sancharas frequently, which after a point becomes piercing than pleasing.

The raga essays were quite effusive of their matured musical vision. Dharmavati carried the necessary touches of emotional appeal at several stages of development and Thodi alapana stemmed from a strong foundation. The emphasis on the raga bhava was evident in both instances.

It is an advantage that the sisters are blessed with voices which are almost identical. Their good coordination in singing is another plus. Still, it would be wise if they are judicious in their upper register excursions including more madhyamakala forays in the agenda.

‘Bhajanaseyarada’ of Mysore Vasudevachar was embellished with an involved niraval at ‘Niravati sukhadayaku’ further augmented by swara sallies. In Thodi, it was Tyagaraja’s ‘Dasarathi’ and the elaboration on ‘Bodinchina Tyagaraja’ moved smoothly to swaraprasthara of spirited exchanges between the vocalists and the violinist Raghavendra Rao. The exercise was quite energetic and engrossing.

B.V. Raghavendra Rao played on the violin with verve in his raga essays and swara passages. B. Ganpathyraman (mridangam) and Krishna Sriram (ghatam) made their presence felt in every kriti rendition and also through their fast-set thani avartanam.