On the beat of Kunchan Nambiar

It is much more than just another music album. ‘The Genius of Kunchan Nambiar’ is an exploration of rare talas that Nambiar had used in Ottanthullal. Many of the talas that were considered extinct have been revived and his songs given a contemporary interpretation. Fifteen verses from Thullal in various talas find a place in this album.

Kerala’s rich variety of art forms, both classical and folk, are marked by the presence of diverse talas or rhythmic patterns. In fact, among artistic devices, rhythm is the reigning factor in these forms. While most of the talas take its origin from folk forms, they have been used in different art forms and have been strongly influenced in its use by various factors, ranging from cultural to the region where it is usually performed.

Some talas have survived in its original form in different art forms. But some of them were almost extinct though some practitioners did use them rather unconsciously. This album revives some of those ‘lost’ talas. The kritis or verses in which it was used have been given a contemporary musical tweak that does not, however, tamper with the original structure.

In the 18th century when Kunchan Nambiar created Ottanthullal he used verses in Malayalam, adopted many elements from other folk forms and developed new metres based on vocal notation for various talas. Some of these talas survived the passage of time while others vanished.

Manoj Kuroor, who has worked on the concept of this album, has worked extensively on the talas used in Thullal and other folk art forms. He found that talas such as Kundanachi, Kumbha and Karika were not being used even in Thullal today, which Nambiar had done so prolifically.

Scholars like L.S. Rajagopalan wrote in Eenavum Thalavum how talas like Kundanachi was lost forever and how he was dismayed at the loss. Others used the same tala in a rather incomplete, sketchy way. Manoj Kuroor’s research into rhythm structures in Nambiar’s ‘Harini Swayamvaram’ helped unearth some of the rare talas, its complete features, character, and how it was used originally.

“Nambiar’s explanation of the talas was technical and in a language that was not easy to decipher. He wrote on the short or light (laghu) and long or heavy (guru) syllables and syllabic instants (matra); how it had to be sung and how the beat or tala had to be done. I did lecture-demonstrations in all music schools in Kerala and before an audience of around 60 Thullal artistes. Everyone seemed to be impressed and delighted on how talas, once considered lost to them, could be used. In fact, even masters of the art form told me that they had not used them before. But all that died down soon and nothing really came about. That’s when Sreevalsan J. Menon and I decided to come out with an album like this,” says Kuroor.

Sreevalsan has composed the music and sung in the album. He believes that the songs are a reference point on how certain talas must be used.

“We have contemporarised it so that they do not become mere instructional pieces. The biggest takeaway for me from this album is the understanding that Nambiar’s verses are amenable to any form of music. It was also an exploration of Nambiar’s contribution to Malayalam and to music. He was one person who dared to break traditions when he invented Thullal. So, we thought why not we try something like that.”

The project took a year to complete. “Our focus was on the talas and not on the ragas. In order to find the right balance we used certain padams such as ‘Kalyanasheelay...’. We found that Nambiar was able to compose rhythmic and also free flowing verses. Whatever be the general verdict on the album one thing is for sure - all of us who worked for the album got the chance to understand these talas,”says Sreevalsan.

Violinist Idappally Ajithkumar is the associate composer. Rison (wind instruments), Sunilkumar (percussion), Sangeeth Pavitran (guitar), Mohammed Ali, Anil K.K. (programmers), Sreevalsan, Meera Ram Mohan, Ajithkumar and Tara Sreeraj (singers) are the others associated with the album.

“I think the album has a cultural relevance. It is an attempt, and a successful one, to bring back talas that once existed in our art forms and were for long considered lost. Also, with Sreevalsan’s brilliant music you can simply listen to the songs forgetting all about the talas, which is the prime focus of the album,” says Kuroor.

The mix down of the album is by Rajan Francis, it was recorded and mastered by Saji R. Nair at Chetana Studio, Thrissur.

The Genius of Kunchan Nambiar

Sreevalsan J. Menon

Manorama Music, Rs. 100