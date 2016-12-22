On a strong note

SABHA: KARTIK FINE ARTS 42ND YEAR ARTS FESTIVAL

After three and a half decades of singing, she took a break last Season. This year, she is back with renewed vigour as was evident at her concert that drew a full house.

Opening with G. N. Balasubramanian’s Andolika varnam, she went on to present a song of Mahakavi Bharathi (it was his birth anniversary) on five deities set beautifully in Nattai, Gowla, Aarabhi, Varali and Sri with kalapanaswaras. It was a heartening experience as otherwise Mahakavi’s songs find place only as thukkadas (end pieces).

Programming and presentation of performances is an art that Sudha has mastered. A detailed sketch of Aboghi with long karvais, brikhas and led to ‘Sabapathikku’ (Gopalakrishna Bharati). The exploration of phrases in the basic range between shadjam-panchamam and then in the next range between panchamam-upper shadjam with the accent on Nishadam, and then on to the top octave hovering around gandharam and further, to an assertive statement on Kalyani. Sudha did remind one of her guru M.L.Vasanthakumari, who was known for her tonal sweetness. B.Raghavendra Rao ( violin) gave a spirited reply.

Sudha dived deeper into Kalyani with a passionate niraval of ‘Syama Krishna Sodhari’ followed by swaraprasthara in the kriti ‘Birana Varalichchi.’ Neyveli Skandasubramanian (mridangam) played the role of an accompanist perfectly, unleashing interesting rhythmic patterns in the tani. R. Raman (morsing) was the other accompanist.

Sudha presented a patriotic Bengali song and a Tamizh ragamalika ‘Vadavarayai Maththaakki’ (Ilango Adigal) popularised by M.S.Subbalakshmi (It was also M.S.Subbulakshmi’s remembrance day). It created a nostalgic mood as one recalled how All India Radio used to play this song regularly in their Isai Amudham.