On a date with music

There’s good news for indie music fans in Thiruvananthapuram. They will get to watch and hear the best of independent musicians and bands from Kerala and outside perform live at the city’s new performance space, The Muse Room.

Gorky Bhavan at Russian Cultural Centre, Vanross Junction, houses The Muse Room. The first show is on December 17 with Thakara and Suraj Mani and the Tattva Trip taking the stage.

The Muse Room is a performance space conceptualised by Aum-i Artistes, which specialises in artiste management, branding and TV content. What makes The Muse Room different from other performance spaces is its intimate setting wherein listeners would be able to interact with the musicians.

While the first Muse Room was opened in Kochi at Panampilly Nagar in May this year, the second one was launched in Bengaluru a few months ago. “The Muse Room in Kochi has 40 seats and in Bengaluru, 150 seats, whereas we have 250 seats in the space in the capital city. Also, we are bringing in bands to perform here, while Kochi and Bengaluru have been featuring unplugged concerts,” says Sumesh Lal, who spearheads the initiative.

It is the personal touch that makes performing at The Muse Room a wonderful experience, says James Thakara, frontman and founder of Thakara. Known for its signature sound and songs rooted in everyday life, Thakara is now on an experimental mode by bringing in new artistes at its performances. “We have performed at The Muse Room in Bengaluru. There is something comfortable about singing in such a space. There is nothing to distract the audience and we have a personal connect with the audience. That brings in a different feel,” says James.

Plans are on the anvil to create a network of similar spaces and to launch an app dedicated to The Muse Room. “We plan to open six or seven Muse Rooms in South India where there will be shows on weekends. The app will have updates about the performances and if you happen to be in the city you can walk in to watch the performance,” he says.

There will be two performances every month at The Muse Room, which has beenlaunched in association with Sound Engineering Academy. Tickets are priced at Rs. 250. Book your tickets on bookmyshow/trivandrum. Time: 7 p.m.