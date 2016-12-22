Old school, new approach

Regarded as one of the most popular vocalists of his generation, Ustad Rashid Khan has an absolutely wonderful open baritone, honed to perfection by intense practice. The 10th generation singer of the Rampur Sahaswan gharana is simple and unaffected. After an initial reticence, the maestro opened up on a variety of subjects at his residence in Kolkata.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your early years

I was born in Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), and from the age of six started my taalim under my maternal grandfather Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was a great Ustad with wonderful learning. When I was 10, in 1978, I came to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy as an ITC scholar and continued my training under him in Calcutta. Vijay Uncle (Vijay Kichlu, then Director of the Academy) loved me a lot, and I blossomed there. I remained there till 1998.

Rampur Sahaswan gharana has produced some great vocalists...

Ustad Inayat Khan in the earlier generation was a great singer; my grandfather and Guru Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, now my maternal uncle Ustad Ghulam Mustafa…. In our gharana, we specialised in vocal techniques, we focused on singing. We concentrated solely on the intense practice of vocal training. How to modulate the voice, how to throw the voice, khuli aakar karna...many things.

I also admire the great vocalists of other gharanas Listening to great artists is in itself an inspiration.

Lekin gayeki banani parti hai. If I just copy say, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan sahib from his recordings, or Bhimsen ji – what is my speciality then? My gayeki should be my own. When I sing, I should be instantly recognisable as Rashid Khan.

Nowadays it’s sad, without proper training youngsters want to get on the stage and are not prepared to go through the necessary grind. They don’t have enough material to elaborate on, so on stage they come across as stilted singers. We, as their teachers, are not trying to stop them singing on stage, after all what else are we teaching them for. But there is a correct time for everything.

You are known to have sung some unusual jugalbandis with many artists. What do you feel about jugalbandis?

I feel jugalbandis should only be accepted if the spirit in which both artists sit together is the correct one. Our music should not be attempted in a competitive-combative spirit. The aim should be to create harmony. There has to be understanding between the artists.

I have done jugalbandis with several instrumentalists – on sitar with Shahid bhai, (Ustad Shahid Parvez) Shujaat bhai, (Ustad Shujaat Khan) Nishat bhai and Kushal, (Pandit Kushal Das). He is like my elder brother, and a friend. On sarod with Tejendra (Pt Tejendra Narayan Mazumdar).

Among vocalists, the recording of my jugalbandi with Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is very popular even today. I felt honoured to sit with him, and gave all the respect I could. I have even sung with Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan.

On another note, there are mixed attitudes to the time theory of Ragas, in North Indian music.

I feel without doubt there is point to this belief. Definitely, singing Bhairon is invoking the rising sun. You cannot sing Bhairon at night! I am so conditioned to this viewpoint that I don’t even do riyaaz of, say a Darbari in the morning. For me it’s only to be sung at night. Buzurgon ne kuch soch samajh ke hi ye kiya hoga. Maine khud ye mehsoos kiya hai.(elders knew what they were doing; I myself have experienced the correctness of this.)

I have heard about a superstition that there is a “jinn” (genie) on the “nikhad” of raga Malkaus. Is this really true?

I feel so! Sometimes you just can’t sing it properly, even instrumentalists are unable to use the nikhad accurately. Once I remember listening to Ustad Sultan Khan (sarangi) in Jodhpur. He was doing extensive riyaaz in Malkaus, yet he found it difficult to proceed. So he actually stopped playing Malkaus just then. Jis ne mehsoos kiya hai, who hi samajh sakta hai (only he who has experienced this, knows its truth).

How do you feel you can further popularise classical music?

If one wants to popularise music, you will have go beyond your own gharana gayeki, and absorb and assimilate newer components to further enrich your music. If I hear something, I absorb from a great singer of another gharana, without hesitation main usse apnata hoon (I make it my own). Ye nahin ki main kisi ka shagird ban gaya (It doesn’t mean, I have become someone else’s disciple), but I will add it to my repertoire.

My son Armaan goes to school. After homework he sits to do riyaaz – obviously he has less time than say someone from my generation, where studies were on the back burner. Listeners of his generation cannot be expected to understand very high brow music. You will have to make it palatable. Having said that, of course, I don’t believe in tampering with the purity of raga or going for gimmicks in music.

I have sung for films (His ‘Aaoge Jab Tum Sajana’ from ‘Jab We Met’ is immensely popular) for this reason. Listeners hear the film songs and then come to my concerts. I remember recording a song for a film in Mumbai. I was not happy with the way it sounded. But I had to return to Kolkata. So I told the producer to re-record at a studio here; and he did, and it worked out fine and was a huge hit. So one has to be particular about one’s work – not have the feeling that this is only a film song so I can compromise on how it sounds. It is going to my audience, they must hear the best.

I even sing film songs I have recorded at the end of my classical music concerts in “thumri ang” so that my newer fans don’t go home disappointed. I think in every city at least 10 percent of my audience are newer listeners.

Do awards make a huge difference to an artist?

Not really. Some people are honoured too little too late. Some people keep getting award after award. Your positioning as an artist, your appeal to your audience is not dependent on the award you have. I believe an award should be given based on several parameters – your excellence as an artist, the work you have done in your field, whether you have taken music to different audiences....

Media also should give importance to classical artists. News channels barely mentioned the death of the great Balmuralikrishnaji.

What’s next?

I have to sing fewer concerts. It’s getting too much – 20-22 concerts a month in the season. It’s not easy to sustain and I have to cut back. Naushad saab once told me, beta agar lambi race daurni hai, to concerts ko tareeke se lena. Roz concerts aa rahe hain, roz concerts karna…achcha nahin hai. (If you want to sustain your singing, pace your concerts well.)