Of youthful energy

The entire group on the stage, including Rithvik Raja, was young. Naturally, the energy was transmitted to the audience. The oft-rendered Sriraga varnam (it is high time our musicians explored the treasure of varnams ) opened the concert at the Indian Fine Arts Society. In ‘Vallabha Nayakasya’, Begada (Muthuswami Dikshitar), the praise of the deity was sung with a deluge of swaras.

The Saveri suite brought out the vocalist’s penchant to capture the emotion in the lyrics through lengthy karvais. Rithvik’s brigas were fastened to the karvais in an aesthetic manner.

He aptly chose Syama Sastri’s ‘Sankari Sankuru’ adding niraval and kalpanaswaras at ‘Syamakrishna Sodari’. Then the soft drizzle of swaras, centred on panchamam, turned torrential.

A laidback ‘Hecheriga Ra Ra’ in Yadukulakhambodi was neutralised with ‘Chinna Nadana’ in Kalanidhi, both by Tyagaraja. Rithvik drew a few sketchy circles of Harikhambodi before diving deep into it after a brief interlude on the violin. He seamlessly slipped into a tanam and moved on to the anupallavi of ‘Dinamani Vamsa’ (Tyagaraja).

The swara segment once again saw Rithvik starting slow and leading to a cloudburst. But, the commendable quality in Rithivik’s case was that his swara trails did not meander. The recurring combinations had impressive patterns.

The violin was softer in the hands of Parur M.S. Ananthakrishnan. Sumesh S. Narayan (mridangam) and Chandrasekara Sarma (ghatam) brimmed with energy and came up with an excellent thani. Rithvik concluded with ‘Karpagame Kan Paarai’ (Sivan) in Madhyamavati.