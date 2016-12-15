Of subtlety and Sufism

more-in

“The duty of the dancer is to involve the audience in his performance,” starts Astad Deboo. From his graceful animation to his quick demonstrations, this dancing monk’s passion for the art form is infectious. He is in the city, almost after a decade, to present his latest creation -- Eternal Embrace --composed by Japanese musician Yukio Tsuji. The 60-minute solo will be performed on December 16 at The Collection, UB City. “My preparation for Eternal Embrace started last year when I was commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met), New York, to create a piece for its Islamic Wing. I explained the essence of Bulleh Shah’s Maati to Yukio and he created the music in my presence in accordance to my movements.”

“This contemporary dance explores the tension between the ephemeral and material worlds. It puts forth the cycle of life and the finality of death. It speaks of sorrow and grief. I intend to take the spectator on a journey of intense emotion through my movements.”

Speaking of his work with Yukio, he says, “The music is original. At the Met, initially, the audience were unsure of whether Japanese music could blend with Sufi elements, but when they finally heard it, they understood how seamlessly it enhanced the dance. Music is central to the execution of dance.”

“My work has never been in-your-face. There is always a subtle quality to it. My form and style has an Indian influence because Kathakali was the base to my dancing, mudras are indispensable to my style. I like to keep experimenting and inculcating newer components into my performances.”

He believes that though dance is universal, each of its forms is diverse, and has its own audience. “I also like addressing relevant issues such as drug addiction and environment conservation as themes on stage.”

He has a word of advise to aspiring dancers, “You need technique, a trained body and a vocabulary for dance. Each choreography has its own style, which can be showcased only through practise. There is always room for improvement, you are only as good as your last performance.” However, he hopes for better dance institutions in India where they teach it for longer periods of time.

Speaking of his work as a choreographer in movies, he says, “The choreography on stage is different form that on screen, but both are enriching in their own way.”

He has also worked extensively with hearing impaired artistes at the Clarke University, Chennai, and the Gaullaudet University, Washington. “All I did was teach them counting. Once they got the rhythm they could move to the music, although they couldn’t hear it themselves.”

His future project is an Indo-Korean venture, which is to involve Indian and Korean drummers.