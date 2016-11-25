More than a singer

more-in

“Performer Balamurali eclipsed composer Balamurali,” says Prince Rama Varma of his guru. “‘Oh, only he can sing his songs,’ with this sweeping comment, his compositions have been pushed to the background,” adds the musician his voice betraying the regret.

“His songs can be rendered if taught properly,” points out Rama Varma, who is engaged in the mission of bringing to light and preserving the hundreds of songs composed by the stalwart. He conducts workshops, where his mentor’s songs are taught. SVBC channel telecast 200 episodes, spread over a year, of some of the songs rendered. Watching the broadcast, 4.30 p.m.- 5 p.m., which coincided with his coffee time, the maestro quipped, “I’m discovering Balamurali through your presentation.”

“Composing from 1942-2014. Imagine the treasure we are sitting on,” remarks Rama Varma, who thanks technology, especially YouTube for making the songs available to the common man. He reiterates that it is his mammoth body of work as a composer that remains to be unearthed.

A song rendered at a function in Singapore, touched everyone. Balamurali, who was present, was surprised to learn that it was his composition. He went on to compose a few more on the spot. “That justifies my comment in the beginning,” says Rama Varma. He simply lost track of the songs he wrote. After workshop, Rama Varma would take his young wards to the maestro and make them sing the compositions. The genius would beam with pleasure and bless them.

Invited for the birthday celebration of C.R. Raja of Ramco Cements, at Rajapalayam, the maestro came up with a song on him.

“How many know about the Suprabhatam that he has composed and rendered on various deities,” asks Rama Varma, who mentions the cache of 40 songs on Kaivara Tattaiyya that the maestro composed and are popular across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“Can you say Tyagarajaswamy is no more? He lives through his songs. My guru is immortal, present in that mesmerising voice and thousands of songs,” says Rama Varma. “Our mission is to take his legacy forward.”

G. V.