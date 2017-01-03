Mixing up freshness

more-in

Bryden Lewis and Parth Chandiramani, two of a kind, have raised the bar in the fusion of classical and western music.

Bryden-Parth recently performed at the Season of Smiles hosted by Kempegowda International Airport in the city.

The duo are trained in western and classical music respectively. Bryden says, “We met during the Raghu Dixit Project four years ago. Our journey began from there. We shared a great chemistry and friendship. We have a band Choral Riff with 17 choir members. I am on guitar and Parth is trained by Pravin Godkhindi and is an excellent flautist.”

Bryden plays the banjo, ukulele, bouzouki and other string instruments, while Parth plays the saxophone, melodica, keyboard and wind instruments.

The YouTube channel of the duo is already a major hit, with popular renditions of Bollywood songs like ‘Gerua’, ‘Kabira’, ‘Samjhawan’ to name a few.

“Our music has an Indie touch that brings in the combination of western and Indian instruments. It creates a cross-genre musical experience. The fusion brings in the magic and gives new soul to every song,” says Bryden. He adds: “We don’t specifically think of any song to reproduce, there is no pattern to follow; we randomly make contemporary mix songs, keeping in mind that the idea is to create some fresh music.”

The duo got their Bollywood break in 2014 from the Yashraj banner in the film Bewookifiyan. Bryden says, “The journey from bathroom singer to stage and composing music was great. We both were assistant composers for the film. It is overwhelming when your talent gets recognised.”

The duo has won many accolades; Bryden has won awards such as Best Metal Guitarist at the Rolling Stones Metal Awards and guitarist of the year award at Jack Daniels Annual Rock Awards. Parth is the winner of MTV’s band hunt, ‘Rock On.’

Bryden-Parth has used the online medium to promote their work. Bryden says, “Social media is one of the greatest platforms today to showcase your talent. Sites such as Facebook and YouTube help you engage your audience. The platform is so big that if you have talent with uniqueness in your work it will surely get noticed.

Talking about their audience, Bryden says, “Whenever we make a song, we don’t think of any target audience or any particular age group. We just visually and musically produce the songs. We believe in making music for a varied age group as music is something that every generation likes to listen to. And when we have western and classical both in a song then a diverse audience is automatically attracted.”

The two are currently working on their debut album scheduled for release this year.