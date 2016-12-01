Masterly performance

Celebrated singer Sanjay Subramanyam’s vocal concert for SICA was a display of exemplary expertise.

Sanjay Subramanyam was featured by South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) on the third day of its 58th annual fest held at Ravindra Bharati. He was accompanied by S.Varadarajan on violin and Neyveli Venkatesh on mridangam.

Sanjay began with Vachaspati raga varnam of Tiger Varadachariyar and impressively presented it in two speeds. He then went for Jaya Jaya Janaki Kantha in Nata of Swati Tirunal, which was a simple kirtana with sahitya clarity. Marachitive in Hamsadhwani of Patnam Subramanya Iyer was pleasant piece that came next.

The first raga that Subramanyam presented in detail was Bhairavi for which he chose to present Papanasam Sivan’s Dameredai Padaye Saiva. The raga expansion was classic and methodical with nuances here and there. The kirtana rendition too carried raga bhava.

With brief essay of Natakuranji he chose Swathi Tirunal’s composition Jagadeesa Sada Mamava as a curtain raiser to the main composition of the concert Tatvameruga Tarama of Thyagaraja in Garudadhwani. The delineation of the raga was methodical, packed with impressive phrases. The kirtana rendition too was notable for apt sahitya expression. The swarakalpana was quite engaging. This was followed by another major number in rare raga Manavati with Pallavi line Manavatiya Viruva followed by Nirupamana sakiruka in Behag of Poochi Srinivasa Iyer.The final numbers of the concert were Kambamekane Bharati Dasan and a Tamil song in Sindhubhairavi of Tirumangai Alwar. The accompanists’ support all through the concert provided synergetic effect in enhancing the beauty of the concert.