Master of mash-ups

more-in

Ever thought what brings life to a party? It can be someone’s sense of humour, the food, company you have or the music. In fact, music forms such a huge part of any party or get together that it can create the right mood or kill the fun. So, the trend is to look out for happening DJs who can literally rock the party.

Being a DJ is never the quintessential career choice, yet, he is central to the theme of any party. And, Chetas, who was in the city for an event and one of the most sought after DJs, talks to Metroplus about mixing the beats.

“My career as a DJ was never planned. When I was young, I was never interested in what conventional children were attracted to. I chose musical instruments instead of toys and loved playing the keyboard.”

He then narrates his transition -- from a young boy mixing beats on the internet within the comforts of his home to a professional DJ who enthrals his audience. “My introduction to DJing was when I heard a friend of mine in college was using a software to make music. I instantly fell in love with it. I participated in a college DJing competition, Umang, and was chosen in the top five. My father, who wanted me to take up science, was supportive once he realised this is what I wanted to do.”

The future for DJs, Chetas believes, is bright. “It is easy to be a DJ today. Anybody can use technology to create sounds. But it is difficult to be a good DJ, who knows the pulse of the audience and plays according to their interests. He should know how to play their choice of music in style. It is like getting paid for having fun and does bring in good money, if you are successful,” he beams.

His message to aspiring DJs is, “Don’t make this your job, if you just want to be famous. Do it only if you have a passion for music.”

Chetas is inspired by David Guetta. “I would like to be like him some day,” dreams the DJ, who is the only Indian to ever be featured in the International DJ Mag top 100 DJs list, in which he came in 33rd this year. He adds, “I feel proud, not because my name is up there but because an Indian is up there.”

Chetas, who runs a DJing school in Mumbai, soon plans to venture into composing.