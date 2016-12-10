Making sound progressions

more-in

The city’s most impressive new duo in the past few years is producer Nikhil Narendra and drummer Shreyas Dipali, formed in 2013 when their equally-influential psychedelic/alternative band The Bicycle Days called it quits. With a lateral approach towards sound, drumming and music production, the duo have just performed their first show outside Bengaluru, that too at the acclaimed Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan.

The artistes bring to live electronica what a sea of DJs can’t – the humanising ability to improvise and craft a sonic landscape like few others can. Nikhil says, “Initially we thought of this project as just being a live show, but of-late, we've been thinking of hitting the studio to record some music which we plan on putting out early next year.”

Despite Shreyas taking a few months off to move to Europe, the band is rearing to go and get all the wheels back in motion, especially after a very memorable year. Nikhil says, “2016 has been a year of gigs for us. We conceived this project in December 2013 and played our first gig at The Humming Tree in January 2014. We went on a sabbatical right after. I was travelling within the US for six months that year. We re-grouped towards the end of 2015 to play the Sound Reasons Festival at Shoonya. Shreyas was away from June to August this year, so Magnetic Fields is our first show towards the second half of this year. It is also our first out-of-town gig and our first ‘big’ festival performance.”

The duo performed at Magnetic Fields Festival alongside the likes of the best in cutting edge electronic music, including Floating Points, Flako, Dorian Concept and more. Now that a major festival appearance is ticked off the list, there’s going to be a lot more you’ll hear of Nikhil and Shreyas in the new year. Nikhil says, “2017 will be a year of writing lots of new material and hitting the studio to record some of it. We want to play as many gigs as possible and hope to travel in India and hopefully, internationally.”