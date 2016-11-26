Magicians of music

Naad-Ninaad, a Hindustani classical jugalbandi concert, marked a terrific commencement of The Hindu November Fest 2016 in the city

There’s classical resplendence as day one of The Hindu November Fest 2016 is set to commence and Ravindra Bharati is packed with music enthusiasts from the city, waiting with bated breath for Naad-Ninaad, a jugalbandi between sitar player Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. Silence descends suddenly as Rashid Khan opens the concert with the composition ‘Piya More’ in raag Marwa. The vocalist’s long-drawn alaap reflects the number’s emotional content, his next ‘Guru Bina Gyaan’ leaves a similar impact. His renditions, lasting over 30 minutes. come with spontaneous improvisations and terrific tonal control as he moves back and forth between the lower and higher notes.

Just as the audience is soaking in his prowess, sitarist Shahid Parvez Khan takes over. His concert brings a soothing quality to the evening, his music eschewing the need for words. In his hands, the sitar feels like a disciple obeying a master. In one elaborate piece, Parvez Khan can be seen enjoying himself, smiling to the notes coming from his sitar. He plays with the swaras at multiple speeds, as he complements the work on the tabla and the harmonium.

The solo acts make way for the much-awaited jugalbandi where the veteran musicians converse with each other in a sublime language.

There’s excellent coordination between the duo as the segment commences with ‘Balma More Tu’, where the sitarist responds to the vocalist’s intricate musical turns with ease. Shahid Parvez Khan’s fingers playing his sitar in a near automated fashion but bearing a soulful touch, is a sight to behold. There is complete musical oneness as they complement each other. All along, the intrumental accompaniment from Shubhankar Banerjee, (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Om Bongane (Vocal support) and Murad Ali (Sarangi) add value. The mellifluous evening that celebrated musical riches comes to a close, fittingly, with a standing ovation.