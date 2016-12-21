Madurai’s Margazhi musings…

The Tamil month of Margazhi conjures up different images. Sanctums in temples open in the small hours blaring songs to wake up people early; devotees make pre-dawn visits to temples; colourful kolams with pumpkin flowers are ready adding to the devotional spirit. But nothing perhaps beats the Carnatic music kutcheris and the bhajans by groups of people during the season.

Margazhi concerts are very much a part of life here but not in the magnitude of those held in Chennai. “During 1940s and 50s Thiagarajar Aradhana was organised at Kakka Thoppu Street and well attended. Celebrity singers like Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer made it a practice to perform here but all that is a thing of the past now,” says M.S. Meenakshisundaram, founder member, Ragapriya Chamber Music Club.

Though there are not many, Sri Sathuguru Sangeetha Samajam and Ragapriya Chamber Music club are the ones that regularly organise Carnatic music concerts in the city. Of which, the samajam organises series of kutcheries during the Margazhi season. “We regularly conduct the Thiagarajar Utsavam and concerts to coincide with our annual day celebrations,” says L. Rajaram of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam. It is also the time when Madhurakala Praveena title and cash awards are given to deserving Carnatic musicians. “We conduct concerts in memory of M.S. Subbulakshmi in September to coincide with her birth anniversary and also a series of talent promotion concerts to provide a platform to youngsters to exhibit their skills,” he says.

While Sangeetha Samajam is more than five decades old, Ragapriya Chamber Music Club started to ignite the Carnatic music temper in young minds from 1969. Steadfast and conventional in their approach they continue to spread the musical fervour. Ragapriya club was so conventional that there were no microphones for the singers when they started. But now things have changed.

The Tamil Isai Sangam also joined the bandwagon later but promoted only Tamil music including Thevaram. Since the audience for these music performances is largely the same, the Sabhas ensure that the dates for their respective kutcheris do not clash. While Samajam organises its annual concerts during January, Ragapriya Club conducts its kutcheris in August and Tamil Isai Sangam does it during February.

The city’s contribution to the world of music is significant as many celebrities including M.S. Subbulakshmi, T. N. Seshagopalan, Madurai Mani Iyer and Madurai Somu belong to this place. “But one has to remember that they all made it big after performing in Chennai, as you don’t get much opportunities here,” points out C.R. Ravi, secretary, Ragapriya Chamber Music Club.

Though there is a surge in the number of students enrolling for music classes both vocal and instrumental, not many go on to enter the big league of professional singers. “Getting young rasikas to the concerts is a rarity. Mostly older people attend these concerts,” says Palladam Ravi, Mridhangam vidwan. “Talented young singers migrate to Chennai for better visibility. For, opportunities are less here. Moreover, young learners prefer academics to music,” he says.

Dwindling patronage for watching the concerts live in sabhas is also one of the reasons behind sabhas’ reluctance to organise kutcheris. “Though many students come to us for enrolment their main doubt is whether they could earn a living out this,” says Subbulakshmi, Principal, Government Music College. The college with the combined strength of 250 students teaches all art form including carnatic music, vocal and instrumental, folk art form and classical dance. “I get programmes for my students and they regularly perform in shrines and at book fairs,” she says.

There is a change in trend as most of the concerts are now webcast and people have the chance to watch them from the comfort of their home, though discerning rasikas prefer to visit sabhas to watch the performances live.

However, many feel with a deep rooted music culture existing in the city, there is plenty of scope to get younger audience attuned to the culture of watching kutcheries live.