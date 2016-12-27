Social media can be painful. Imagine waking up to news that one of your favourite musicians has died. Or receiving a sudden message in the afternoon or evening. Out of the blue.

And just the day before, we merrily sang ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Jesus To A Child’. Wham! Early on Monday, a few WhatsApp messages informed me that pop star George Michael is dead. That too, at 53 years and precisely six months after his birthday. Damn! Not after a Christmas party.

Was that the way to sing ‘Wake me up before you go-go’? I honestly don’t know. But I do remember waking up on a morning of 1984 listening to this song, when I was just over 20 years old. And devoting ‘Careless Whisper’ to every crush I had in my mid-20s, and later to my wife too. Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael, who started Wham!, were idols.

The world was shocked. Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”. Sir Elton John said, “I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Born Georgios Kyriacos Pinaiyotou, Michael first found fame with schoolfriend Ridgeley after they formed Wham!. The band took off with the hits ‘Wake Me Up’; and ‘Careless Whisper’. The latter is the biggest selling single not to reach No 1. That was in 1984, when MTV and Grammy awards telecasts were the rage. After he and Ridgely split, Michael released solo albums, including the multi-million selling Faith in 1987. The follow-up, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, outsold Faith in the UK. Suddenly, Michael became the new superstar. His looks and stage presence made him a favourite on the live concert circuit.

My quick internet research helped me learn something I never bothered about in three decades. The saxophone on ‘Careless Whisper’ was played by Steve Gregory, who also appeared on the Rolling Stones hit ‘Honky Tonk Women’, besides doing sessions with Screaming Jay Hawkins, Fleetwood Mac and Van Morrison.

So much for trivia, but it was the most memorable saxophone tune one remembers, besides Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’, featuring Raphael Ravenscroft. Rafferty’s death came too suddenly in 2011, and so did Michael’s.

I discovered this after my first five instant reactions. Everyone responds to death in his or her own way. With a musician, a few things come up, in a certain order. Songs, age, similar people, popularity and lifestyle.

To begin with, there was a mental recall of his songs, immediately re-watched on YouTube. Besides the ones mentioned above, there were ‘Father Figure’, ‘Faith’, ‘Freedom’, ‘One More Try’, ‘Soul Free’, ‘Where Did Your Heart Go?’ and ‘I Knew You Were Waiting’, his duet with the great Aretha Franklin. And those entire solo albums Faith, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 and Older.

The next reaction was to his age: 53. A very weird thought, but many of the greatest musicians have died before 60. There was this 27 club — Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse. Later, Sandy Denny, Tim Buckley and Jeff Buckley and then, Charlie Parker in his mid-30s. John Lennon at 40, and Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston, Jaikishen and Geeta Dutt in their 40s. Come to the 50s, we have Michael Jackson, Prince, Madan Mohan, Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, R.D. Burman, and now George Michael. So many more.

Similar people? An absolutely crazy thought, but yes Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Prince and now George Michael. All androgynous in some form of appearance or behaviour.

Now let’s get to popularity. Michael was there and yet not there. Back in the 1980s, the top four were Michael Jackson, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Prince. Michael remained at number five position with tough competition from Boy George and maybe Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics. It was the music video revolution. It was another time.

Sadly, it was Micheal’s battle with drugs and controversial encounters with the police that made more headlines. In 1998, Michael disclosed he was gay after being arrested in a public place in California for what was then cited “as a lewd act”. A few years later, he was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Although an era is over in pop, Michael’s music shall live on forever.

The author is a freelance music writer