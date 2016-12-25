Let’s dance!

“My resolution this new year will be to have no resolutions. I shall go where the wind takes me.” With the title track of Befikre making waves throughout the country, Benny Dayal has now established his place in the pantheon of successful Bollywood playback singers. As the year comes to a close, we got a chance to talk to the man who can sing in more than five languages including Arabic.

You faced an uphill battle to establish yourself as a successful playback singer. Do you believe that such a career still seems like a pipe dream to the average Indian?

I don’t believe in the concept of pipe dreams, I think it is a man-made concept. The universe will give you what you want if you truly pursue it with your heart. There is always a right time. I got my first break with A. R. Rahman Sir and that was the Universe giving me what I want. We all just have to wait for that moment of opportunity, and when it happens, we call that the right time. There is a right time for everyone.

You have also been chosen to be a judge in the second season of The Voice India, how has that experience been for you?

It has been an amazing experience. I have been a fan of the American version, I have followed it since season 1. I just love the concept behind it. As you know it all starts with a blind audition, we don’t see the contestants, it’s all about the music. There is no scope for useless drama. Also, I won’t call it judging, as we are coaches. My role is more like a sports coach rather than a reality show judge.

How has it been interacting with the contestants? Do you see a part of yourself in them?

Definitely! I see a lot of singers who I can connect to instantly. That’s the beautiful thing about this show. Everything is clear cut. There are contestants whose stories involve them leaving their home town and settling in Mumbai and struggling for the past eight years or so to try and make it as a successful singer. So you see there is a lot of heart involved and this makes it easy to distinguish between such dedicated individuals and those who are just there to get famous for the sake of getting famous.

What is your favourite genre of music?

As a professional musician, I listen to all kinds of music. It’s all a part of your growth as an artist. But if I have to say, it would be R&B, Blues, Gospel, and others like that. Back in college, I used to listen to Michael Jackson, he was the epitome of what one can achieve as a singer in my eyes. I also listened to a lot of ‘Prog rock’ (Progressive rock: A broad sub-genre of rock music that developed in the USA and the UK during the 1960s), bands like Rush and Phish. Led Zeppelin is also one of my all-time favourites. What gravitated me towards these specific bands was the very high quality in their songs. You can see that there is a lot of effort put behind each song.