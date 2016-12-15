Kalasagaram’s annual fest: Confluence of music forms

As a finale to the Kalasagaram’s annual fest, Pantula Rama gave a vocal concert and she was accompanied by her husband M.S.N. Murthy on violin, D.S.R. Murthy on mridangam, Somayajulu on ghatam and Shyamkumar on kanjira.

Rama paid rich tributes to the memory of the late Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, who passed away recently, with the rendition of his own composition Gam Ganapathim followed by Thyagaraja composition Rama Neevegaani a rarely heard number in Narayani. She then presented the main kriti of the concert Baale Baalendu Bhushani of Tyagaraja in the raga Reetigowla preceded by elaborate ragalapana. The kriti rendition was quite clear in expression and this sahitya impact further strengthened in presentation of nereval. The kalpanaswaras that followed enriched the technical part with creative approach set in intricate patterns.

Rama then rendered popular composition Sangeeta gnanamu bhakti vina of Tyagaraja in Dhanyasi that was at once appealing. There was another masterpiece of Thyagaraja she presented at this stage - Vasudevayani in Kalyani. This was followed by Ragam-Tanam-Pallavi in raga Varamu composed by her with verses from Madhurashtakam – Adharam Madhuram Nayanam Madhuram woven with intricate swaras.

Later Rama rendered a javali Marulu Konnane in Jenjhuti of Balamurali and followed it with tillana in Brindavani also of Balamurali. The final number was Annamacharya’s lullaby Jo Achyutananda.

Nadaswaram concert

A unique nadaswaram and thavil concert by male and female artistes was held as part of the Kalasagaram fest. Shaik Mahboob Subhani and Kaleesha Bi Mahaboob played nadaswaram while Ferose Balu Senthil Kumar and K. Manohar were on thavil. Shaik Mahboob and his wife Kaleesha Mahaboob simply mesmerised the audience with their play.

The duo commenced with Durbaru varnam and the presentation in two speeds was the common practice. This was followed by Dikshitar’s Mahaganabathim in Natal Narayani as prelude to the main set of compositions that opened with Pancharatna Kriti Dudukugala Nanne Dora in Gowla. After a brief Bilahari alapana, they played Thyagaraja’s Inthakanna Aanandamemi in Bilahari. They then played in continuation Panchakshath Peetaroopini in Karnataka Devagandhari of Dikshitar. This was followed by playing Marugelara O Raghava in Jayanthasri, Vijayambike in Vijayanagari, O Jagadamba in Anandbhairavi. They got down playing Thodi interestingly for the composition Chesinadella Marachitiv of Thyagaraja.

Bhajagovindam in Ragamalika, Pibare Ramarasam in Ahirbhairavi, an ‘Ashtapadi’ in Sindhu Bhairavi, Jo Achyutananda Jo Jo Mukunda in Navaroj were the post main number contribution. It was closed with Dhanasri tillana of Swathi Thirunal.

Nandini’s vocal

Noted vocalist N.J. Nandini figured in the company of K.V. Krishna on violin, V.V. Ramanamurthy on mridangam and P.V. Ramanamurthy on ghatam. Nandini opened her concert with Kambhoji varnam Sarasijanabha of Swathi Tirunal done in two speeds. This was in Ata talam.

This was followed by Paripatheesa Ghana Roopa in Adi talam with brief swarakalpana. Then she chose to present raga Devamanohari for a brief alapana for the composition Evarikai avatharamethithivo of Thyagaraja. It was explicitly rendered. The swarakalpana part was a bit long. Then she took up raga Sudha Ormika janya of Simhendramadhyamam for a brief alapana and the composition she presented in this was Neikarapathi of Pallavi Sesha Iyer.

This was followed by the main number of Nandni’s concert Kaddanu Vaariki in Thodi of Thyagaraja.