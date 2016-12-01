In copybook style

more-in

Vijay Siva did not let down the expectant audience.

It was still early in this winter’s music season when N. Vijay Siva sang at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Monday. But a full house that turned out to hear him is perhaps an encouraging sign, not just for the artiste, but for the wider community of performers and audiences.

Of course, Siva has long come to be identified with a kind of singing that is apparently simple, yet serious and reposeful; on those aspects, he seldom lets you down. On their way out of the venue – at the end of a two-hour show – an elderly lady pointed to her companion that a Lord Siva composition was missing from Siva’s recital. There was a kriti on Muruga, answered the other lady. The latter was referring to the song, ‘Muruga Muruga endral ullam urugado,’ in raga Saveri, just before half time.

And then, as though to remind listeners (or perhaps not) of the ongoing 250th birth anniversary of Tyagaraja, the artist commenced proceedings with the composer’s song in Suryakantam. ‘Muddu momu,’ is a musing on the good fortunes of all the seers who get to witness Rama’s pleasant countenance. Dikshitar’s ‘Guruguhaya bhaktanugrahaya,’ in Sama was a brisk melody, capped with a neat ornamentation.

The other Tyagaraja kriti of the evening was preceded by a brilliant main essay in Kiravani. This alapana saw Siva glide all the way down to the lowest tonic scale. The violinist R.K. Sriramkumar responded with equal felicity. ‘Kaligiyounte gadaa,’ was the composition. The niraval around the line ‘Sriraghuramuni and the swaraprastaram were nice exhibits of variations in melody and rhythm.

was Intended or not, There was some echo from the sound system through the Kalyani essay. However, that did not take away anything from the quality of the presentation. The kriti of Ponnaiah Pillai ‘Ni sari sati Velpulevaramma,’ and the niraval on ‘akalanka nive aadaaramani,’ was a listeners’ treat.

The song ‘Ikanaina na moravina,’ in Pushpalatika, written by Tirupati Narayanaswami, was among the shorter melodies in the recital. Subramanya Bharati’s ‘Endayyum tayum magizhndukulavi,’ was a throwback to the memory of a vibrant and inclusive nationalism, of the anti-colonial variety. A speciality of the evening was a Gynaneshwar Abhang set to tune by the violin accompanist Sriramkumar in ragam Pahadi. A Tiruppugazh in Dhanyasi ‘Niramaya puratana,’ was a nice tail piece. The solo spell of Bharadwaj on the mridangam drew a rousing response from the house.