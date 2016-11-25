In celebration of vocal music

Octet Cantabile and Noel Opus enthralled the audience with their magical A cappella singing at The American College

The nippy November night is engulfed in rapture and a mellifluous sound wafts across the still air. The ornate chapel inside The American College is well lit heralding the spirit of Christmas. Everything is lined in red, green and gold – the colours of the festival as guests huddle inside and take their seats.

He’s just a fat little baby… the Octet Cantabile starts off, sending everyone into an ecstatic state. Some silently appreciate the perfectly synchronised performance while others tap a feet gently in tune with the rhythms. The Advent Adoration event organised by Noel Opus music group from Madurai and hosted by The American College, was an aural treat to music lovers.

Singing for the past 22 years, the octet is a group of eight mixed voices. Hailing from Chennai, the members of the group have undergone varying levels of musical education individually. Their synergy stems from years of professional training came to fore at the event as they took the audience by surprise with their brilliant singing. With each member capable of improvising on his or her own and holding a part to near perfection, the Octet sang both English and Tamil songs. Their rendition of Keerthanais in harmony thrilled the listeners. A cappella singing is their forte but they also sing with musical track for some songs.

“We rehearse once a week on Thursdays and we have about 60 songs in hand which we can perform in short notice. For the concert here we chose songs which will go well with male voice groups, so that there will be a contrast in timbre. Also we had the acoustics of the venue in mind when we choose the repertoire,” says Augustine Paul, the leader of the group.

Vibrant, gifted and qualified musician, Augustine Paul’s passion is harmony and his unique style can be seen in his arrangements of songs presented by the Octet. He is a much sought after musician in the film industry also. The professionalism of the Octet helped them perform in foreign shores. They have performed in various concerts and fund raising events in US and Gulf.

“Our concert repertoire is always tailor-made to suit the audiences – and the whole experience is rich and varied, with songs sung to recorded tracks, interspersed with A cappella numbers or those accompanied by acoustic guitars woven together with apt introductions,” he says.

The other music groups to perform were the Noel Opus, Zion’s Voice and Flint Male Voice. Noel Opus was formed 18 years ago by some of alumni of The American College. “We were part of The American College choir and we used to go for carol rounds together. We used to collect offertory and donated it to various voluntary organisations and orphanages and named their mission as Noel Opus (Christmas project). After our college studies, we came together to form the group in the same name,” says B. Vijay Samuel, founder of the group.

Initially they sang in four part harmony in carol rounds and later on adopted A cappella singing.

The Octet Cantabile

Anupa Paul and Maxyn Kingston – Sopranos

Pearline Roopkumar and Jayanthi Prabhakar –Altos

Augustine Paul ( Leader ) and Emmanuel Prathapsingh –Tenors

Kingslin Ponbhabha and Billy John- Basses

Noel Opus

Vijay Samuel. B, Lee Susigaran, Vijay Prakash, Harry Jeyakaran – Basses

Prasana Stanely, Freddy Divakaran, Vinoj Charles, Josiah Immanuel, Luke Sudhakar – Tenors