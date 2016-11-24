In a slow tempo

more-in

Nithyasree Mahadevan’s concert, for the annual music festival of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, from the launch moved on a peculiar tempo. Sivan’s Ritigowla kriti ‘Tatvamariya Tarama’ was followed up by Tyagaraja’s ‘Orajupuju’ in Kannadagowla with long strings of swarakalpana. Even swaraprasthara for certain ragas with a variant tempo sounds like reciting tables. That was the result here also. Sunadavinodini detailing once again was slow yet steady.

Unique vocal range is Nithyasree’s forte, which she would exploit to the hilt by frequently taking the sancharas to the upper registers. But, in this case, her phrases peaked and plumbed unevenly. The akaras were in excess too. ‘Devathi Deva’ of Mysore Vasudevachar settled on ‘Ne Jesina Pooja Balamu’ for extrapolation exercises. The kriti also carried overstretched sangatis and swara shakes and oscillations.

The main piece was a positively colourful Kapi where the vakra notes offer immense potential to improvise. Here too, except for certain novel touches here and there, Nithyasree extended her phrases with her preference only on the trajectories touching the sharp and shrill notes on the tara region. Tyagaraja’s ‘Inta Sowkya’ was her choice. It is time Nithyasree indulged in introspection to rejuvenate her voice and approach.

The kutcheri never picked up tempo as her inclusions were again sober - ‘Endraikku Sivakrupai’ in Mukhari, ‘Akhilandeswari’ (Dwajavanti) and ‘Tarunameethamma’ (Gowlipantu). Nithyasree announced in the beginning that she was dedicating the concert to Balamuralikrishna. Perhaps that explained the sombre mood.

Raghavendra Rao on the violin just filled his part with some feverish phrases of the ragas and swaras. I. Sivakumar on the mridangam and Alathur Raja Ganesh on the ganjira were part of the sedate journey.

G. S.