Impressive raga contours

So many seasons have passed by and enough has been written on the audience discipline with no avail. Mobile phones were on, some people sang along, they came in and left, walking down the aisle as they pleased, some of them even waved to the artist, in short, disappointing in terms of etiquette. Audience behaviour has not changed. Sikkil C. Gurucharan, however, stayed all composed, which exhibited his mature approach. His concert for Kartik Fine Arts was held at Narada Gana Sabha.

A well-executed Vasanthavarali both by Gurucharan and H.N. Bhaskar (violin) paved the way for ‘Pahi Rama Dhootha’ (Tyagaraja). Mukhari, the evening’s main was built with utmost care. Gurucharan was particularly impressive in the lower and mid-octaves during the alapana. His voice was nasal in the upper octave, nevertheless, it was gripping and Bhaskar’s reply was impressive. The niraval for the lines ‘Samajavaragaamini...’ could have packed more emotion. The swaras that followed fell in place perfectly. Patri Satish Kumar (mridangam) and Guru Prasanna (ganjira) kept pace with Gurucharan throughout and combined well during the thani.