He straddled eras

A homage to M. Balamuralikrishna, whose genius cut across generations.

At 86, death seems natural. But in the case of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, it has left the music fraternity and followers stunned. An era has ended, to use a cliché, and tributes are pouring in from all quarters, some unexpected, like this IT professional from the U.S., who recalled the days she spent at his feet learning kirtanas. She was in her teens and her music teacher had taken her to the legend’s house.

The maestro blessed the child and went on to teach two songs over three weeks. “He was patient and persevering in getting it across to me. So much so that they are etched in my memory,” she says. Far away from the scene, and mourning a guru with whom she had a brief stint, she sent on WhatsApp ‘Nadatanumanisam,’ slow and sedate, as he taught her. Such was the legend’s impact. “‘Giriraja Suta’ attained such majesty with the flat but sharp gait in which he rendered the lines,” she marvels.

Leading musicians with long association recalled memorable moments and qualities.

“A pillar has fallen,” says violin expert A. Kanyakumari. “He was swayambu, an encyclopaedia. Was there anything in music that he did not touch, she wondered.

“It is loss for the universe. Such was his reach and command over the art,” adds the violinist, who has accompanied him in concerts and recordings. There might not be a dearth of brilliant vidwans and crowd-pullers but a versatile genius of his stature was a rare phenomenon, one in a century, she sums up.

“Ever creative, one had to be alert while he was singing. Improvisation was his hallmark and what he effortlessly sang was not always easy to reproduce on the instrument. But the sheer challenge was exhilarating,” she reminisces.

She considers herself fortunate to have supported him on the violin when he recorded all those songs, including the Navavarana kritis, an hour of Abheri and Gamanasramam each. “It was so educative that I’d feel enriched after any musical outing with him.”

“‘Nagumomu,’ ‘Samajavaragamana,’ ‘Devadideva’... they all became popular thanks to him. It takes supreme confidence and courage to compose anything within three swaras. He did it and it was attractive. Criticism never bothered him. An ardent devotee of Hanuman, he had the Lord’s grace in abundance,” says the artist of her senior.

“Captivated by his music, my father would arrange a van and take us wherever he was performing in Vizag. He wanted us to observe and learn,” recalls Kanyakumari, who says Balamurali’s concert demeanour was a lesson by itself. “For sheer elegance, he was unmatched. Pleasant and smiling, he was relaxed once he took his place on the stage. The casual air and carefree attitude put all of us at ease. He was generous with praise on the spot if any of us excelled. Off-stage too he was encouraging.”