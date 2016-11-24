Guru, sishya come to town

more-in

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Dhanashri Ghaisas to perform at Aadi Anant festival on Nov 26.

Classical music today depends a great deal upon corporate sponsorship. The billboards as the backdrop to our concerts are enough indication. The corporate world sponsors major music and dance festivals, and also supports conduct of regular concerts by sabhas.

Chennai will witness another such tie-up between the corporate and music world, a collaboration that is in its 6th edition. The Citi group has been collaborating with the National Center for Performing Arts, Mumbai under a four-fold programme, one of which is an annual curating of music performances by top-rung artists in various cities. The city will have the privilege of listening to Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and her disciple Dhanashri Ghaisas at The Music Academy on November 26.

Ashwini Bhide is among our finest vocalists belonging to the Atrauli Jaipur gharana but as recast by the brilliant Kishori Amonkar, the guru of Manik Bhide, Ashwini Bhide’s mother. The concert is one of a series of musical events called Aadi Anant, which will unfold over the next three months across the country (Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad), each piloted by a different idea; Chennai will see the celebration of the guru sishya parampara in this concert. Only the Chennai concert is a straightforward, classical concert; all the others feature classical musicians but presenting music that is broadly classifiable as ‘fusion’.

According to Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, programming head, Indian Music department, NCPA is very clear. “Most young people feel disconnected with our classical music. By introducing classical music to them through such programmes, which have a popular twist, we may be able to get them to connect with our music.”

Besides the festival, the CITI-NCPA collaboration has three other parts. It supports rigorous and advanced musical training of 24 students, three each under eight gurus selected by a panel. It includes vocal, melodic and percussive music. In another programme, year-long scholarships are given to promising musicians. All students and gurus under these two programmes are of Hindustani music, with no representation from Carnatic music. “That is how it is at the moment” says Rao.

Bhagesh Marathe, one of the scholars, will participate in a lec-dem on Nov 25 (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Vana Vani School auditorium, IIT campus. It will be followed by a question-answer session. “Our urgent mission is to reach out to younger people.”

An effort in this direction is an outreach programme, which takes music to schools, teaching school children, especially the under privileged.

“Music can do wonders for children at a young age, it instils enormous confidence in them. The children put up a show at the end of the year”, says Rao, expressing satisfaction that more schools have requested to be included under this programme.