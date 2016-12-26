George Michael’s ten best songs

more-in

On Christmas day in 2016, George Michael pased away at the age of 53. We take a look at some of his most iconic numbers.

Last Christmas

Nothing is more fitting than this song, considering the day George Michael breathed his last. It was originally a Wham! song, but it has been covered by every pop artist since then.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Michael’s Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley left a note to his parents intended to read, “Wake me up before you go.” But Ridgeley had written “up” twice by mistake, and he wrote “go” twice on purpose after that.

Careless Whisper

His first ever single, Careless Whisper has this saxophone riff that’s been attempted by everyone with even passing knowledge of the instrument.

Freedom! 90

Freedom! 90 was the end of Wham! and the entry of George Michael the solo artist. He performed the song during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

A Different Corner

It was an unforgettable video, entirely in white. It was also his first solo debut in the U.S.

Faith

This song, and the album of the same name defined Michael’s persona at the time, something he began to shake off ever since.

One More Try

One More Try was a ballad about a man afraid to enter a new relationship because he has been hurt badly in the past.

Monkey

It was the era of Michael’s dance pop tracks, and Moneky fit the mould perfectly. It was his first dance song to hit the top of the charts.

I Want Your Sex

This song was so scandalous that MTV would play it only late at night as there was a perception that the song promoted promiscuity.

Praying For Time

Praying for Time released to critical acclaim, as it was a reflection on social injustices, and was an instant success despite the absence of a video.