Gayaki from the heart

When Pandit Venkatesh Kumar’s sonorous voice resonated in the auditorium, there was pin drop silence. The stage was the ‘Jashn-e-Deccan’ concert held recently at Sreenidhi International School, with accompanying artistes Samar Saha on the tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on the harmonium.

The mellifluous gayaki left the crowd spellbound as Venkatesh Kumar sang rag Chayanat, Bihaad and Khamaj. “I was elated with the response. The way the crowd reciprocated to the music was satisfying,” he states after the concert. He was also happy to see youngsters among the audience. “Nowadays the youth wants to listen to classical music. They have been listening to different kinds of music in the media and that has reached a saturation point. Classical music is eternal and ours. The youth now is making efforts to understand this treasure,” he states.

Hailing from Dharwad, the north Karnataka region, Venkatesh Kumar was 12 when he joined Veeereshwara Punyashrama in Gadag run by the legendary Puttaraja Gawai, a religious saint and multi-talented Hindustani musician. “I used to listen to a lot of folk music because my father and uncle were musicians. Then when I came under the tutelage of my guru, the experience was divine,” he shares. He speaks highly of Dharwad, considered the seat of Hindustani music. “The atmosphere at Dharwad is sacred and one yearns to learn in such an environment. There have been legendary stalwarts like Gangubai Hangal, Pandit Sawai Gandharwa and Pandit Puttaraj Gawai. The place holds a significant position in the country not just for music but even for literature. People worship music here,” he points out.

Besides his numerous Hindustani music concerts, Venkatesh Kumar is highly acclaimed for his devotional songs especially the Dasara pada singing in Kannada. He worked as a teacher for 30 years at the Dharwad Music College. “It was a good journey,” he smiles. It has been an year-and-half since he has retired as a teacher. “Now, after retirement, there is lot of time to think about music. I do riyaaz and programmes too.”

His family includes two sons and a daughter but they have chosen to be teachers. Does it disappoint him that his children have not taken up music? “Not at all,” he retorts and adds, “Destiny plays a big part in music. One needs to constantly work hard and with luck, one is able to get a good guru. Once the musician is humble, the guru will bless him. It is all about luck.” We ask him about his Facebook account and he says, “I have heard that there is a Facebook page by my name. I am not sure who has created it; must be my friends,” he exclaims.

Any dreams? “Sangeet ke sur ke peeche pade hain,” he laughs. “Sur is god and I am after it to experience god. I am waiting for a divine experience in music every minute. This is for a lifetime.”