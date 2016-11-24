Fusion of flutes

more-in

Three flutes, individually and in combination of Carnatic, Hindustani and Western styles of music, mesmerised audience, writes Velcheti Subrahmanyam.

Trivenu, a flute fusion with three flutes has taken the music aficionados to the shores of musical ecstasy at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam. Conceived and presented by Indie Winds Academy of Music (IWAM), this first in the Yatra series of five concerts, featured three flautists from different streams of musical idiom.

In a delightful combination of Carnatic, Hindustani and Western styles of music, UK-based flautist Uberto Orlando (Western classical), Rupak Kulakarni (Hindustani) and Nagaraju Talluri (Carnatic) played individually and collectively offering a taste of different styles and in fusion the trio treated the music lovers to a memorable fare.

The session opened with Uberto Orlando’s solo performance beginning with the piece Syrinx, a piece of incidental music. Claude Debussy wrote music for this in 1913 in his Syrinx (La Flute De Pan).

He based it on a Greek mythological tale on Syrinx. Syrinx was a beautiful, gamesome woodland Nymph of independent mind from Arcadia.

On one occasion the Greek satyr Pan chanced upon Syrinx who was on her way to hunt in the backwoods. Stunned at her exquisite beauty, Pan attempts to seduce her but she refuses to reciprocate his overtures. When Pan persists, she runs away to avoid the satyr and reaches river Ladon and prays to Ladon to save her from Pan. Just before Pan manages to catch hold of Syrinx, she turns into a plain tuft of reeds.

Pan desperately lets out a sigh so intense that it comes out like a melody through hallow reeds.

Enamoured by the melody, Pan bunches up small pieces of reeds and makes a pan pipe that he named Syrinx and thereafter, wherever he went, Pan played melodies on this pipe and delighted deities.

Delineating emotive contours of Pan’s sorrow on losing Syrinx, this piece was poignant in its appeal and Uberto Orland deftly brought out is divergent shades of passion and poignancy. After this he played Mozart’s concerto for flute and Vivaldi’s concerto the gold finch.

Then Rupak Kulkarni, a disciple of maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia played raga Puriyakalyani, while Nagaraju Talluri presented raga Hamsadwani.

Later, in the fusion part of the session, the trio played a few folk tunes and foot-tapping compositions.

Rajesh Srinivasan on mridangam, Md Nijamuddin Quadri Javed on tabla, Rakesh Chary on keyboard, Sujay Dey on base guitar and Illayaraja on jazz lent remarkable support. Perala Bala Murali Krishina emceed the event well. Vijaya Nirman Pvt Ltd in association with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department of Language and Culture and Visakha Urban Development Authority hosted the event.