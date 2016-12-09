For taleem and tradition

As a vocalist, teacher and researcher, Agra gharana maestro Pandit Babanrao Haldankar was hugely respected in the Hindustani classical community. His death on November 18 at the age of 89 marked a huge loss, with music lovers praising his involvement with his art till the very end.

On Saturday evening, Haldankar’s seniormost disciple, Arun Kashalkar, will present Into The Night, a unique khayal tribute to his guru, curated by First Edition Arts and presented in association with G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture. He will be accompanied by Praveen Karkare on tabla, Praveen Kaslikar on harmonium and students Mukul Kulkarni and Vishal Moghe on tanpura and backing vocals.

Kashalkar’s tone turns nostalgic as he talks about Haldankar. “I was recommended to Babanrao by my earlier guru, Pandit Gajananbuva Joshi, who used elements of the Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur gharanas. He advised me that in order to shape up my Agra skills, I should go to Haldankarji.”

Kashalkar had spent almost a decade learning from Joshi till then. He says, “Gajananbuva used to like Babanrao a lot. His own health wasn’t very good at that time, and he felt Babanrao would be perfect to develop my technique. Each gharana has a different style and aesthetics, and unless one is properly trained and studies them deeply, it isn’t easy to come up with a good blend.”

According to Kashalkar, the basic principles of all gharanas are roughly the same. Yet, individual designs and approaches differ. He adds, “Babanrao was such a good and patient teacher that I had no difficulty in adapting. When I first went to him, I asked how much he would take as fees. He looked at the money I was carrying and just picked up a one-rupee coin. That was his greatness.”

Though Kashalkar also took guidance from Ram Marathe, D.V. Panke and Rajabhau Kogje, his focus was on Haldankar’s Agra style. He says, “Technically, it is unique, especially in the use of bol-baant. The compositions are excellent and flexible, with Radha-Krishna themes becoming a speciality.”

Haldankar himself composed many bandishes under the name ‘Rasapriya’. He had been trained in the Agra technique by Ustad Khadim Hussein Khan and Anwar Hussein, and in the Jaipur-Atrauli style by Mogubai Kurdikar, mother of Kishori Amonkar. Under Khan, he learnt the rarer art of rhythmic improvisation in the 14-beat dhamaar taal.

As part of his research, Haldankar wrote the Marathi book Zulu Pahnare Dou Tambure and a study translated under the title Aesthetics of Agra and Jaipur Traditions.

Kashalkar adds, “He also edited a publication on the Gwalior gharana, but did not write anything in it, saying that since he had not learnt under that style, he might not do justice to it.”

The elder brother of vocalist Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Arun Kashalkar left his State Bank of India job in the mid-1990s to concentrate on riyaaz, research and training. For most of his career, he was known for baithaks in the Thane-Mulund belt and in Pune. A connoisseur’s delight, he was largely unknown among the masses, and was thus the ideal artiste to launch the Secret Masters series held this April by First Edition Arts.

Kashalkar is also a prolific composer using the pen name ‘Rasadas’. Some 150 compositions have been published in the book Swar Archana. He has also conducted research on Agra gharana maestro Ustad Vilayat Hussain Khan’s compositions and on the benefits of imparting gharana-based education. He has 20 students, whom he trains either individually or in groups.

While Saturday’s concert will focus on the Agra repertoire in memory of Haldankar, Kashalkar plans one Gwalior-influenced piece as a tribute to Joshi too. For classical connoisseurs, it will be a rare treat.

The author is a freelance music writer

Arun Kashalkar’s Into the Night will take place today at 6 p.m. at G5A, Mahalaxmi. See www.g5a.org for details.