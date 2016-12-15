Fingersmith finds feeling

more-in

How do fingers capture the rhythm of the heart? When the legendary Palghat Mani Iyer said “rhythm is invisible, it is an experience”, he was perhaps talking of this complex process of translation. Zohar Fresco, the Israeli-Jewish frame drummer, in an experience that bordered on the mystical, established an intense connection between rhythms intrinsic to the soul, with rhythms that exist in the world. He created a rich labyrinth of tonal variety and intricate rhythm structures which emerged from where melody and percussion dissolved into a spiritual passion.

In one of the most fascinating lecdems for Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma Foundation in Bangalore recently, Zohar Fresco detailed his life’s journey alongside the evolution of his musical language. Born in Israel to a family that has its roots in Turkey, Zohar’s family is Jewish which lived in Spain for nearly 500 years. His great grandfather, Tamburi Izhak Fresco was a renowned Jewish Turkish composer in the 17th century, whose music had strong Ottomanic influences. “We were an ordinary family, hence depending on music for a livelihood became difficult. So the family gave up music and after nearly three centuries, I have taken it up as a profession,” explained Zohar.

Finding his own authentic roots in music was an uphill task. Zohar looked for old recordings of his great grandfather, apart from gathering material from the memory of his immediate family members. “In our culture, melody is the most important aspect of music. Beats perform the pure function of accompaniment, so much so that a drummer is not looked upon as exceptional if he is imaginative or complex.

A good drummer in the Middle East is someone who can play accompaniment for 100 songs and doesn’t miss the cue. So melody hangs over rhythm, always,” explained Zohar. Till the 1920s when they began to record their music, percussion was not a part of Arabic music too. Turkey is no different either. “Drummers are expected to follow melody, with no concept of tala as it exists in Indian culture.”

For Zohar, who was living and breathing rhythm, this was clearly annoying. On a Dabuka drum that his grandfather had brought from Turkey, Zohar began to experiment. Much of his practise happened along with all the recordings he could find. “While I incorporated some of my great grandfather’s technique into my own, I began to look for a style that was unique to me.” Tel Aviv where Zohar lives, is as cosmopolitan as New York. He tried to source his material from musicians of various nationalities – Iraq, Yemen, Morocco, Egypt and Indian. “I literally knocked on their doors and asked if they could teach me their language of rhythm. My family has twin obsessions, food and music, and I am no different. I did imbibe many styles and ideas, I have listened to different kinds of music, Jazz, Pop, Latino… but honestly the only music I am madly in love with is Turkish.”

Zohar is the pioneer of the Tof Miriam, the Middle Eastern frame drum that existed more than 3000 years ago. The drum, says Zohar, was played only by women.

Interestingly, it was used to send out signals and messages. But when one of the two holy houses in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans, the drum became a forbidden instrument. “Ever since I revived it, the clergy have often come up to me, ‘don’t, it’s forbidden.’ But I have no time to waste. We have already lost it for thousands of years.”

The biggest question before Zohar was how to compose, and how to remember what he composed. After years and years of thinking and research, Zohar sculpted his own style. Night and day, like penance, he thought about his music and evolved the rhythm syllable, manegina, “It is like your tadigina…,” he explained, demonstrating its several improvised forms. “You may learn a hundred different styles, but you have to find your own dynamic while playing.” It was during this period that Zohar discovered the highly evolved Indian percussion culture, which he says is the “number one in the world”.

Once, in the 90s, Zohar played a recording with the maestro Zakir Hussain. “I hear Carnatic inflexions in your drumming,” he had observed and referred him to a teacher in Madras. In the following years, Zohar called the number and the percussionist asked him to come to Madras for lessons. “Those were pre-Internet and youtube days. I landed in Madras in December with a one way ticket. I told my parents I wouldn’t be returning for several years.” The music season was underway and the teacher was extremely busy. For several days, he could not meet him. “One evening I attended a concert in Music Academy and heard the inimitable Harishankar on the khanjira. I felt I had found my teacher. So the next morning I called the home of this guru I had not met, to tell him I would go to Harishankar. His wife told me that he had passed away the previous night. I ran to the Music Academy to check if this was true, and it indeed was. Harishankar was no more. I could not bear this… I was distraught. Without thinking I just boarded a flight to Thailand and left India.”

Zohar played some of his creations for an audience that had several renowned percussionists and students, and what filled the auditorium was a mesmerized silence. Chai Peimot, a 18 beat cycle similar to our khanda jaati triputa taala, took a leap to the ephemereal. “Don’t be scared to be simple. It has a lot of power. Your fingers should have feeling. Of what use is a mastery that doesn’t tell a story,” he said evocatively.

He closed his eyes and as he slowly slipped into his soul, it was hard to tell when his fingers blurred into his drums.