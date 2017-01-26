Echoes of gamelan and bells

more-in

International Music & Arts Society along with My Fortune Hotel hosted piano soiree by Monique Copper. This is Ms. Copper’s third visit to Bangalore and each programme has become progressively adventurous, so that the more conventional one of 2001 that included Schumann and Mussorgsky, braved deeper waves in 2007’s Water programme, diluting Herbert Bielawa and Gyorgy Kurtag with Chopin and Ravel. The current repertoire was almost completely contemporary, a fact perhaps not expected by those who look forward to established favourites in a western music presentation.

While one appreciates Ms. Copper’s commitment to promoting contemporary Dutch music and its colonial associations, this programme could have been moderated with more familiar pieces. Ms. Copper thought otherwise: “I try to give audience new listening experiences, but not too extreme. I could feel it was well received, particularly from the young people at the back. Young people are so much more receptive to contemporary music, which often borrows from pop. I played an example: Roosendael’s George took the Wrong Plane is based on the Beatles’ song, Within You, Without You. It is a joke about George Harrison, who travelled often to eastern countries.

“When I first heard electronic sounds in a physics lab, I learned to listen differently. Western music has structure. It trains one to listen for melodies and themes and their developments and resolutions. But in those electronic sound waves which seemed random, I gradually found colours and tones that were different. I find some of those qualities in the contemporary pieces I play.”

Starting with Erik Satie’s Gnossienne #3 was a good choice, as its lovely simple melody made it less taxing on the ear, despite its pentatonic mode. Its haunting mood was created by the stillness appropriated from eastern genres. Borrowings can enrich and expand another culture and as one’s ear learned to recognize them, the oriental elements in the pieces gave the programme a certain cohesion.

Besides imported influences, the programme included two contemporary eastern composers. Indonesian Slamet Abdul Sjukur’s River is part of his series, Gamelan V. In traditional Javanese music, two gamelans are usually played together, with microtonal tuning and in pentatonic mode. They weave complex rhythms and the use of repeated simple motifs creates a hypnotic effect. This was appropriate for suggesting the course of a river, sometimes calm, often turbulent.

The inclusion of two Debussy pieces was most welcome; even their nontraditional tonalities sounded familiar, compared to the other programme pieces! His typically evocative mood and imagery were evident in both his works. Et la lune descends sur le temple qui fut has been interpreted by many to describe the ruins of Angkor Wat on a moonlit night. Cloches a travers les feuilles conjured up swirling leaves against a backdrop of bells [another eastern element that composers borrowed].

Sinta Wullur had the lion’s share of the programme, with three works. Her Samudra was as mesmerizing as the sea, the same yet ever changing. Right and left hands shared the ostinato that suggested ground swell or frivolous waves. Her arrangements of Three Tagore Songs were perhaps recognizable to those familiar with the originals, but otherwise the Indian components were not obvious. Omission of her long Aqua Piano would have given more balance to the programme, besides shortening the evening, which ended far later than usual.

Malaysian Chow Jun Yi’s 3 Short Malay Pieces brought the concert to an end. As an encore, Ms. Copper chose yet another contemporary piece, a stabbing Toccata by Dutch composer, Klaus de Vries, though an older composer – perhaps Chopin or Scarlatti [composers Ms. Copper enjoys playing] – would have been more welcome.

The Furtados piano on loan for the concert sounded very well and Ms. Copper was also pleased with its tone, pitch and tuning.

MALINI WHITE