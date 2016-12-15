Doyen of Dharwad

more-in

Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar is in great demand in this season of soirees. Despite being one of the top ranking vocalists of his generation, he is still a simple person, and to catch him for a relaxed conversation is a difficult task.

The artist from Dharwad was recently in New Delhi to perform at the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan where he also received the Vitasta Award instituted by the organisation to honour eminent musicians dedicated to the cause of classical music.

Excerpts from an interview conducted before his performance:

Only a day after performing at Kolkata’s ITC SRA Sangeet Sammelan, you are about to sing at the SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan. Apparently this is your routine now. When do you find time to think about your music?

I am 63 years old now. Beckoned by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, I stepped outside my local circles and made a debut at the Sawai Ghandharva Sangeet Mahotsav in 1993. Another phase of my musical journey took off from Kolkata since 2003 when Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, a venerated guru with Sangeet Research Academy, invited me to sing; but my commitment as a professor of University College of Music, Dharwad would not allow me to accept more than a limited number of concert invitations. So the boost came only during the last three-four years after I retired! Earlier I did nothing but learning, practising and teaching music. I still do. Gadag, where I live, is a small, quiet place; with almost no scope for any other distraction.

During concert tours now, even when I cannot sing while in the waiting lounge or travelling I keep thinking about my next presentation. At times I do repeat the same raga with same bandishes. For example I sang raga Yaman at Kolkata last night; I may sing the same raga here; but both will not and cannot be the same. Gatey-gatey alag-alag andaz ban jata hai (different features emerge while singing). Shrota ka bhi prabhav padta hai (the listeners also influence the singing) albeit I don’t think too much about listeners. I sing for anand (bliss).

Do you get the same kind of pleasure during all your concerts?

Har ek se alag anand aata hai (every concert gives different kind of bliss). There were many occasions when I could not get involved in my music and, therefore, did not feel happy; but due to my Guru’s blessings, my listeners felt happy and satisfied. Conversely, some concerts are still etched on my mind for the amount of blissful satisfaction I derived from them.

What are your favourite ragas, including some monsoon melodies?

Among morning ragas I like Bhairav, Todi, Lalit; Shuddh Sarang tops the list of noon melodies; evening ragas like Shree, Marwa are after my heart and Kedar, Hameer, Marubihag are my favourites among late evening ragas. My favourite Malhars range from Miyan ki Malhar, Ramdasi Malhar, Sur Malhar and Gaud Malhar. (One heard him sing mesmerising Bageshri, Durga, Brindavani Sarang, Bhairavi (thumri); surprisingly, none were mentioned by him! Within two hours after the conversation, he etched a memorable Yaman, followed by two traditional (Gwalior Gharana) compositions in Jajaiwanti!)

Your mother tongue is Kannada yet your bandish-nibhana or treatment of lyrics comes with superb clarity. Did you learn Hindi?

I somehow manage with workable Hindi (smiles); but for twelve years I lived in Veereshwara Punyashrama, run by the Veerashaiva saint and erudite musician (Padma Bhushan) Puttaraja Gawai, my Guruji. This is a unique institution where thousands of specially-abled students learn music for free even today. My Guruji was a Trikaalajna and Gyani of Sanskrit, Hindi and Kannada. He would strive to set the compositions first, pahle bandish baithate thhe. I am blessed to have had such a learned Guru like him.

Your singing style blends Gwalior, Kirana and also some Carnatic elements. Is that a conscious effort to incorporate novelty?

My Guruji, under the guidance of his gurus Ganayogi Panchakshara Gawai and Mundarigi Raghavendrachar (belonging to Vishesha Parampara), had mastered Hindustani and Carnatic music — vocal along with tabla, violin and several other instruments. He also trained with Kirana Gharana’s Ustad Waheed Khan who would stay in the ashram for months! I, as Guruji’s humble devotee, simply follow his footsteps and rely on my own realisation that emerges out of relentless riyaaz.

Your devotion towards your Guru is exemplary. Do you teach your disciples the way you were taught?

We live in a different era. I cannot expect the same amount of ‘Guruji ki sewa aur riyaaz’. While teaching in college, I had to adhere to the syllabus. Despite all, I do follow my Guruji’s methodology. I make students familiar with the tanpura and tabla to enable them get the feel of sur and laya — two most important components of music. I teach the madhyalaya composition first to show the raga-shuddhata. Later with slow Tilwada or Jhumra taal I teach badhat (raga development). At this point I also introduce other sister ragas to help them see the raag roop clearly. Then come bol taan, layakari and taans. Now too many youngsters are coming to listen and learn Indian classical music and I am very optimistic regarding the future of classical music.

You always have the same gold-embroidered red shawl during all your recitals. Tell us why is it so?

Simply because it looks good on my lap when I sit in sukhasan on stage. But if you must know (smiles disarmingly), once I went to pay obeisance at the Ashram before an important concert. My Guruji brought this shawl from the sanctum sanctorum and gave to me for safe-keep. This has his ‘hasta sparsha’ (divine touch)!