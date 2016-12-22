Don’t take it lightly!

The thumri-dadra genre of the Hindustani music is usually referred to as ‘Up-Shastriya Sangeet’, sounding somewhat lesser than the classical music, by the All India Radio. This was the reason stalwarts of classical Hindustani music hesitated/refrained to perform it from prestigious platforms, although this is the most appealing music that is liked by the lay listeners as well as the connoisseurs . What an irony that it is taken in a lighter vein, while the fact of the matter remains that one needs to have a sound classical training to do justice to this kind of ‘bhav-pradhan gayaki’.

The sorrow state of this neglected gayaki pained the people who loved and appreciated it. Vinod Kapoor, the founder of VSK Baithak, is one of them. A few years back, he took the initiative to revive the purab ang gayaki by organising the Purab Ang Gayaki Utsav (PAGU), constituting awards in the name of Vidushi Girija Devi, who is the epitome of this gayaki.

With the blessings of Vidushi Girija Devi, he invited young practitioners of this genre from across the country to participate in PAGU, organised at Kolkata, Varanasi and Delhi where they were awarded the Girija Devi Puraskar in three categories. One was amazed to see the response of not only the participants but also the audience who poured in large numbers to listen to these unheard names in the subsequent PAGU also. The unique festival, according to Vinod Kapur is not a competition but a ‘yajna’, a spiritual sacrifice, that needs the participation of one and all, to revive this melodious but neglected genre of music.

The latest edition of PAGU, being held at four cities Kolkata, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Delhi; had its second round at Varanasi this past weekend after its successful inaugural session held in Kolkata last month. Some of the participants were brilliant at both the places, but to maintain the high standards of PAGU, a few things should be taken seriously into account by each and every participant/practitioner of this gayaki.

They should first of all understand that this gayaki is not just a musical form but the representative of a particular culture, its language, folklores and the very way of life. Since it is the sahitya or the lyric based gayaki; the nuanced pronunciation of the lyric is very important. “Thadhe rahiyo” for instance, can’t be replaced by “Thade Raho”. Rahiyo is the present continuous tense, where the Nayika is requesting ‘Shyam’ to keep standing till she comes back after keeping the gagari, the water pitcher at home and get dressed properly, “Kari aun solaho singar”. So there is a marked difference between “Gagari main bhari aun’ and ‘Dhari aun’ , ….”

Secondly, thumri should not be treated in ‘khayal ang’ doing ‘sur dar sur badhat’, elaborating the gradual sequence of notes but it needs the ‘bol-banaav’, emoting the rasa-bhava of each and every word. Here again comes the importance of correct pronunciation and understanding the real connotations of the words of the bandish and the knowledge of ragas and combination of swaras, that would enhance the hidden meaning of the ‘sahitya’ of the composition. Thumri demands the knowledge of both literature and music.

Purab Ang Gayaki is not confined to just thumri and dadra. These two are the representatives of a particular singing style, but it has a large repertoire. It seems to have become an untold rule/convention of PAGU that each participant would start with a thumri and then round it off with a dadra. And lastly Vidushi Rita Ganguly deliberated ‘Mishra’ adjective is not needed before every raga, like Mishra Khamaj or Mishra Kirwani, because the singer is supposed to bring in the shades of other ragas to enhance the bhava or the emotional content of the lyric, while painting the melody-scape of the bandish.