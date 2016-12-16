Diving deep into music, crossover style

On Friday evening, Prem Joshua (second from right) will be accmpanied by band members Raul Sengupta, Dondieu Divin and Satgyan Fukuda. — photo: special arrangement

As a 16-year-old German four decades ago, flautist-saxophonist Joshua could have chosen a career in rock and jazz. But sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and sarod legend Ali Akbar Khan changed his fate. Soon, he came to India, learnt sitar and bansuri, and took the name Prem Joshua.

On Friday evening, Joshua and his crossover band will perform for city audiences. Mumbai duo Filter Coffee, comprising flautist Shriram Sampath and percussionist Swarupa Ananth, will begin the proceedings, playing tunes from their successful album Raagatronic. Their sound is a blend of traditional Indian classical melodies with electronic soundscapes and hypnotic grooves.

For his part, Joshua will play his own crossover style, fusing Indian and western elements. While he will play sitar, bansuri and soprano saxophone, Dondieu Divin will perform on the keyboards, Raul Sengupta on percussion and laptops, and Satgyan Fukuda on bass. All musicians will pitch in on backing vocals, and Sufiana singer Runa Rizvi will join them on a few numbers.

Joshua has had a long association with India. “As a young music student, I started exploring different genres. I heard a duet by Ravi Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan, and it completely mesmerised me. I decided that I must go to India one day. So after high school, I left home much against the wishes of family and friends.”

Once here, he learnt from Usman Khan and Osho in Pune, and soon developed his own crossover sound. In an e-mail interaction, he says, “Usmansaab taught me the music and Osho taught me the gaps, the silence in between the notes.”

Joshua never regretted his decision. He says, “Everyone thought I was ruining my future, but I felt otherwise. I had chosen my own passion, [to follow] my own inner voice, my own intuition and yearning. I didn’t know where my journey would take me, but India had embraced me.”

He emphasises that, to him, India is not just a geographical country. “It is a way of living, there is a spiritual dimension. And music is inseparable from it,” His favourite Indian musicians? “[The late] sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee and flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia.”

Over the years, Joshua has released much-acclaimed albums like Hamsafar, Desert Visions, Secret Of The Wind, Water Down The Ganges, Shiva Moon, Dance Of Shakti, and Luminous Secrets, besides a compilation of remixes of his own tunes in Dakini Lounge.

How did he develop his sound? “By simply playing it, exploring, diving deeply into Indian music as well as into other genres like reggae, blues, funk, jazz and electronica. It’s always been a natural happening.”

Joshua insists that even the old tunes will sound new at Friday’s show. “We keep playing many new compositions. But the older compositions also keep evolving and changing.” Joshua has been playing with some current band members for more than 10 years now. “We grow together, our music shapes up together. We go through all the good and bad things, and we are like a family. Every member is equally important to the band’s sound.”

How has east-west crossover music changed over the years? Joshua says, “All music keeps changing. I still cherish the music John McLaughlin’s Shakti had created in the 1970s. It is such an unsurpassed milestone! It has inspired so many musicians in India and around the world. But we cannot stop there.”

According to Joshua, electronic music has changed everything. “In my music, you can always discover a certain element of electronic sounds. I love seeing our audiences dance. In fact, Indian music can work very well in the current electronic dance music (EDM) scene. It all depends on the cook and the right ingredients.”

Joshua regularly uses food and beverages as a metaphor while talking about music. He says his compositions are inspired by “lots of chai”.

He jokes, “When I am not playing, I love doing simple things at home: cuddle the cat, go for a walk with the dog. But the best thing to do is doing absolutely nothing! Or cook delicious food and brew Italian coffee.”

Well, if music be the food of Prem, play on.

The author is a freelance music writer

Prem Joshua & Band will perform today at Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, from 6.30 p.m.; Entry is free. Registrations: insider.in, 43339994