Complex rhythms

Chi Udaka is an Aussie blend of Indian dance and Japanese drumming

This evening, a special performance will blend energetic Japanese taiko drumming with two Indian classical dance forms.

Chi Udaka, a co-production by Sydney-based Taikoz and Australian arts organisation Lingalayam, is a show that celebrates life in its truest sense. The performance is a celebratory kaleidoscope that depicts the course of a single day: from the faint breeze in the morning and the noon sun to the ecstasy of midnight.

The performance will feature Taikoz’s taiko drums, Riley Lee’s shakuhachi flute, John Napier’s cello and the virtuosity of Aruna Parthiban’s classical Indian vocals. The artistes will perform against the evocative soundscapes of John Cleworth’s electronica and Lingalayam’s blend of Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dance forms.

“Chi Udaka is more than a blend of dance and music: the work is not just a series of performance items, but a whole unto itself,” says Ian Cleworth, Taikoz’s artistic director.

Chi is the Japanese word for earth and udaka is Sanskrit for water. Both are traditional elements representing solidity, fluidity and differentiation. The characteristics of the two elements have been brought together through a synthesis of dramatic beats, ethereal Indian classical dance and brilliant staging, lighting and audio design.

Taiko performances are usually held in Japan as part of theatre shows, religious ceremonies and community festivals. The performance is accompanied by song, melody and dance. Both traditional and contemporary forms of taiko are stylistically diverse and often spectacularly visual. Taikoz is a group of Australian musicians that has received training from some of the greatest Japanese masters in various regional styles and techniques of taiko drumming.

The pivotal person in the collaboration that brings together two vastly different art forms is Lee, co-founder of Taikoz, who plays the shakuhachi, a Japanese flute.

Lingalayam’s artistic director Anandavalli describes how Lee’s performance with taiko players over two decades ago mesmerised her so much that she wanted to collaborate with him. “In 2011, I approached Cleworth with a proposal for Lingalayam and Taikoz to collaborate,” she says. Anandavalli believes that dreams take root and materialise when the time is right.

The dance for Chi Udaka draws elements from Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi. It was Anandavalli who introduced Cleworth to some of these concepts and rhythm configurations, which he then studied for Chi Udaka’s composition. Through absorbing some of the south Indian rhythms, sounds and phrases, Cleworth was able to create something new on the taiko. He, at the same time, retained the integrity of both traditions. The inspiration comes especially from the mridangam, an Indian percussion instrument that makes him hopeful that the Indian audience will appreciate the familiarity and the difference of the performance.

With the production in its fifth year, the journey has been rich and prolific. What began as a discussion on dance and music between Anandavalli, Lee and Cleworth has expanded to include several artists who contribute to the final performance.

Cleworth says, “I have learned so much from the experience of working with artistes of such calibre. It has been both inspiring and challenging. This process has totally transformed me as an artiste and a person.”

Being in India (Mumbai is the last leg of their five-city tour) is a different experience in itself for members of the production.

Getting a hefty production around the country is a challenging task. “We have two big trucks transporting all of our instruments, staging and lighting. But our hard-working and very patient local producer is brilliant,” says Cleworth.

Chi Udaka is a challenging collaboration that has been met with great enthusiasm by its performers. The team, who often step out of their comfort zones to create something new and original, have embraced the joy of working together.

