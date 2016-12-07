Cloudy with a chance of music

more-in

American folk singer-songwriter Cheyenne Marie Mize is not your average visiting international artiste. The multi-talented, award-winning musician and vocalist is also a firm believer in the power of music and a frontrunner in using music to change lives. When she’s not enthralling audiences with her dreamy, angelic and folksy soundscapes, Cheyenne is making a difference in people’s lives as a music therapist in Louisville’s non-profit wellness education and service provider, Strive Inc. where she’s also the co-executive director.

Which is what brings her to Bengaluru as well. Performing from December 9 to 11 at Windmills Craftworks with her group Cheyenne Mize & Friends, the young singer hopes to spread her passion for music in India and broaden her reach.

Featuring Cheyenne Mize on lead vocals, guitar and violin, Corey Smith on banjo and violin, Victoria Fisher on backing vocals and guitar and Neal Argabrite on drums, the quartet will be bringing the range of experimental, dynamic and deeply moving music that Cheyenne is synonymous with to Bengaluru’s music lovers this weekend.

On her maiden trip to the country, Cheyenne says bringing her music to Bengaluru is something she’s wanted to do for a long time. “Now that I am actually packed and ready to travel, it is becoming very real. We are so very excited! It is an opportunity that I never thought I would have and am extremely grateful for. I can't wait to experience music and share our own in Bengaluru.”

Although her music is broadly classified as indie folk rock, Cheyenne explains that she has never been able to focus on one instrument or genre. “My music tends to go in many directions. In general, I like to create layers of sound textures, interesting melodies and harmonies, and use dynamics to keep things interesting.” At the heart of her music and songwriting process, Cheyenne says she usually starts with a melodic idea or pattern of notes or chords on an instrument. “That then inspires a concept of a mood, feeling or message I want to portray in the song and my lyrics come from there. It’s often a very organic process.”

When people listen to her music, the multi-faceted artiste says the most important takeaway from the listening experience is music that her audience has never heard before. “I would like for there to be something that they experience that is new and different. I know how much that can be inspirational to me.”

Looking back, Cheyenne recalls that she grew up around musical people and it was only natural that she also took to music. “My dad’s family is very musical. I began playing the piano because my aunt did. I learnt to play the guitar because my uncle did. I wanted to sing harmonies because my mom and grandma did. It was inevitable,” she laughs. How has your musical journey being so far? The songster replies: “Music has taken me to so many new places and brought many more new people into my life. It is a humbling experience and I wish I could do it all the time.”

Watch Cheyenne Mize & Friends live at Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, on December 9 and 10 from 9.30 p.m. and December 11 from 8 p.m. onwards. Tickets at windmillscraftworks.com. Call 8880233322.