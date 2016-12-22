Charting his own course

The walls in GJR Krishnan’s spacious apartment are a concrete connect to his celebrated lineage. In one of the many black-and-white photographs that adorn them, his violin virtuoso-father Lalgudi G. Jayaraman is seen with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In another, he stands beside Rajaji, while in a third, he is chatting with Yehudi Menuhin. Then, there are those in which he shares the stage with Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagvathar, Alathur Brothers, Ustad Vilayat Khan and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia. It’s almost like a mini gallery.

In fact, the family memorabilia makes up the décor. Pictures of his iconic grandfather, grand uncle and great grandfather are part of Krishnan’s rehearsal space. Tampuras used by them, a miniature metal violin and an idol of Tyagaraja gifted to his father and awards and scrolls of honour occupy every nook and corner.

And amidst it all sits a relaxed Krishnan, talking gently about finding his own little space even as he takes the bani forward. “I am thinking less these days about being a Lalgudi and more about the direction of my life and the kind of work I want to put out into the world,” he says.

Krishnan is keen on exploring everything associated with the violin. The string repair workshop that he has been organising for the past three years is one such effort.

“It’s not as simple as it sounds since the tonal quality should not be tampered with. We used to get the instruments fixed only during our trips abroad. In 1965, when my father was leaving to perform at the Edinburgh Festival, Papa Venkataramiah gave him his violin to get it mended. During a concert tour, I happened to meet the Santa Barbara-based James Wimmer, an expert in repair and restoration of string instruments. I thought why not bring him down to Chennai and help the craftsmen here to know the finer aspects of it. This year, some Kalakshetra students also attended the workshop. It’s important not only to know how to play the instrument, but also how not to,” smiles Krishnan.

Family and ambience were the reasons behind his initiation into music. Krishnan underwent training largely under his grandfather. “For my sister and I, learning music was as much a part of the routine as going to school. My father was more a guru; a hard taskmaster. We would shiver with fright at a glance of disapproval from him. Even when playing on stage with him, I would keep looking at his face because his eyes would say it all.”

Talking about growing up as children of a father, who was the master of his craft and an eminent performer and composer, Krishnan says, “The world knows only one side of the story; the story of fame and following. The two of us grew up the hard way. Looking back, I have no regrets though. It made us tough and resilient. Fortunately, my father encouraged us to think; to approach every note and phrase with passion and a probing mind. That stood me in good stead when I began to make my own creative choices, which includes composing.”

Though he decided to set off on a resolutely individual path, the comparisons and expectations followed suit. “They didn’t intimidate me, but sometimes you could feel defeated even before you take the first step. There have been occasions, when somebody would come up on stage before a concert, talk incessantly about my father and not even mention my name. Such incidents helped me evolve as a person.”

Krishnan, a qualified cost accountant and company secretary, accompanied his father and many other stalwarts even while working in the corporate sector. “My father was clear — pursuing art does not mean compromising on academics. But after a point, I wanted my life to gain a focus. I gave up my job to concentrate on music because I realised nothing else can soothe you like art. Then began my search, of ways to develop a personal connect with the strings of my violin. You have to make the art your own before taking it to the audience,” explains Krishnan.

Besides solo and fusion exercises, Krishnan formed a musical partnership with his sister, Vijayalakshmi, to celebrate their shared heritage.

“It’s sibling revelry. We bring to the stage our training, understanding and vision. One of the cherished moments of our journey was when we composed special orchestral pieces for an ensemble of 40 musicians for my father’s 80th birthday.”

Looking at the photograph of his mother Rajalakshmi, Krishnan refers to her as a silent and tireless worker, “I wonder how she managed to supply endless cups of coffees and tiffin for the rehearsals at home. As for my father, he meticulously made a diary entry of every performance of his, which I have preserved. It’s not just the musicality but these personal qualities that lend a timeless aura to the Lalgudi bani,” says Krishnan.