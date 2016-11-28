Cabaret takes centre stage

more-in

The Hindu November Fest 2016 in Hyderabad concluded with a high octane performance by Kakar sisters - ‘Celebrating Cabaret’

The interesting mix of audience walking into the auditorium was a definite hint of what the evening would have in store; there was a bit of everything for everybody. While nostalgia prevailed for some time, melody ruled the roost throughout. As the Kakar sisters – Akriti and younger twins Sukriti and Prakriti – brought the house down rendering some of the most popular Bollywood cabaret numbers on the finale of The Hindu November Fest 2016 last Sunday, they demonstrated the transformation of the very concept of a Cabaret in films. A term was uttered only as a whisper is earning loud applause and is celebrated now and how!

The sisters plunged right into the theme of the evening with their robust opener Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo... a glowing tribute to the inimitable cabaret artiste, Helen. As one popular number after another tumbled out from their playlist, Akriti shared anecdotes and trivia about the musicians and composers of yore (often tipped by an enthusiastic and highly informed gentleman from the audience) and stressing the greatness the composition from their list... one felt she could give mana SPB a run for his money in his Paduta teeyaga show. While speaking on the choice of their theme for the show, Akriti said that while the cabaret songs of the 60s and 70s had beautiful lyrics and were quite sensuous , the very concept got diluted into ‘item songs’ and now border on vulgarity.

Akriti who has established herself as a playback singer in Bollywood and is a judge in a music reality show, was amazing not just as a singer but as a great communicator. In fact all the sisters, including Prakriti and Sukritihave a tremendous stage presence that complements their incredible vocal verve. Akriti’s solo’s Aiye meherbaan, Jawani janeman, Aao huzoor tumko in a row, whet the appetite of the audience for more and the twins soon came on board to sing their respective tracks. But the momentum got an instant upswing when Prakriti and Sukriti began Mere naseeb mein.

Akriti sang Aa jaane jaa... the only song rendered by Lata Mangeshkar, which can be categorised as a cabaret number, according to Akriti.

More gems like Yeh reshmi zulfo ka, Aaj ki raat, Jab chahe mera jadoo, Piya thu ab tho aaja followed. Dum maro dum by all three sisters was truly intoxicating before they launched a medley of Laila O Laila, Yeh mera dil, Hari Om Hari, Pyar karne wale and many groovy number from the 80s. As demands for Mehbooba got louder and louder, Akriti obliged by doing a stunning version of RD Burman’s iconic number from Sholay.

Akriti did her best to oblige audience requests, but only those which are cabaret songs.

With their enviable energy levels and charm, the Kakar sisters won the hearts of the audience who gave a thumbs up to the event.