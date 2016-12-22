Buoyant all the way

Sandeep Narayanan began his concert at Mylapore Fine Arts with the lively Kalyani varnam, ‘Vanajakshi’ set to Adi tala, which set a cheerful tone for the whole programme. ‘Mamava sada varade’ in Nattaikurinji had the niraval and swaras for ‘Lalitamanihara,’ which brought out the varied qualities of the raga.

The delineation of Hamsanadam by Sandeep as well as M. A. Sundareswaran (violin) was full of life. The selected song was GNB’s ‘Dasasatadala’. It was a well explored alapana of Khambodi by Sandeep, bringing out the raga’s grandeur preceding ‘Maragatavalleem’. The swara portion was playful between the vocalist and the violinist, well supported by Thanjavur Murugabhoopathy (mridangam) and Shree Sundarkumar (ganjira). The latter pair followed with a lively thani.

‘Vitajalatura’ in Janaranjani provided the lighter moment before the main RTP in Kapi. It was an inspired alapana by Sandeep. Sundareswaran introduced some orchestral effect in his rendition. The pallavi ‘Neetumahima teliya tarama’ was set to Kandajati Triputa tala, which has almost become the standard tala for pallavi these days. He brought in some intricate manipulations of the tala, while singing the pallavi. The swaras came as a ragamalika, with Sahana, Hamsanandi and Chalanata. From the last raga, he smoothly moved into the song ‘Aedayya Gathi’ by Koteeswara Iyer.

L.V.