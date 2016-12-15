Blend of skill and vision

more-in

Ananya Ashok's concert was a statement of good tutelage, confidence coupled with creativity. Launching her vocal recital with the bright 'Mathe Malayadhwaja' Khamas raga Daru by Muthaiah Bhagavatar, she moved on to a 'Subrahmanyena' of Dikhshitar in Suddha Dhanyasi. After a few strings of interesting swaras, Ananya's focus was set on Purvikalyani elaboration. Good and open-throated articulation created an impressive raga portrait. Tyagaraja's 'Gnanamosagarada' was the kriti and the niraval went on 'Ninamamuse' with a swara adjunct centred on panchamam.

Sedate 'Kalaithookki' in Yadukulakhambodi by Marimuthu Pillai came as contrast to the fairly fast 'Teliyaleru Rama' in Denuka by Tyagaraja. An emotional Charukesi was the main raga of the programme. Ananya's skill as well as musical foresight came into play in structuring the raga. Carefully picked and imaginatively linked phrases, resting on the right junctures with a poignant conclusion, made the treatise of Charukesi a real treat.

Swati Tirunal’s composition, 'Krupaya Palaya' matched the quality of the raga essay, which preceded. ‘Narada mukha muni’ extension with poise and piety landed on swarakalpana. Here too the panchama centric swaras were handled with gravitas. The concluding piece was 'Neelavanam' in Punnagavarali by Oothukkadu Venkatakavi.

Apoorva Krishna on the violin played with consummate ease and ability. Her Charukesi alapana, in particular, was soaked in pure melody.

R. Akshya Ram on the mridangam was supportive yet not dominant. However, he livened upthe proceedings with delectable beats during tani avartanam.