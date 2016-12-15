Blend of raga, laya and sruthi

There is always something special in a B. Sasikumar concert. Right from the moment the bow touches the strings of his violin, there is an uninterrupted flow of music, where the bhava of the raga, laya of the keeerthana and sruti of the violin blend.

Joining Sasikumar in the concert, was his nephew Balabhaskar. Balabhaskar, who tended to play second fiddle to the master, but did come up with flashes of his genius in the course of the concert.

The magic began with ‘Ksheerasagara shayana...’ in Devagandhari. When Sasikumar’s violin sang the pallavi, the mood was clearly conveyed. With closed eyes, with just the soothing violins singing, the image of Vishnu resting amid the mildly turbulent waves of the Ocean of Milk came forth. The subtle waves in the phrases and the marked languor at the start of the kriti were evocatively etched.

Right from the alaap through the pallavi and anupallavi, Sasikumar and Balabhaskar kept the audience spellbound. Then moving into the charanam, instead of finishing off the kriti with the usual swaraprasthara based on the line ‘Tarakanama Tyagarajanuta...’, Sasikumar played a ragamalika. Innovative and melodious, the duo seamlessly moved from one raga to another amidst the mist of swaras.

Perhaps, the highpoint of the concert was Sasikumar’s musical tribute to Mavelikkara R. Prabhakara Varma. He presented a pallavi that he composed, ‘Vijnaana Prabhakara sujnaana pradaayaka...’ Set in Hamsanadam raga and the same tala that had a complicated aksharakalam, or, roughly translated, beats. Sasikumar and Balabhaskar showed virtuosity, experience and also the sadakam that went into the presentation. Palakkad Mahesh Kumar on the mridangam and Vazhappally Krishnakumar on the ghatam gave a masterly performance here and also in the tani.

‘Nannu brovu Lalitha’, a Syama Shastri kriti in Lalitha, was another piece that highlighted the wizardry of Sasikumar. Though this is a chowka kala kriti, Sasikumar’s expertise created a different mood.

It took some time for Sasikumar and Balabhaskar to begin the concert but right from the start they were bang on target. The Tyagaraja kriti ‘Raghuvara...’ in Panthuvarali with its deep alap and varied swaras set the tone for the whole concert.

When Sasikumar played the Swati Tirunal kriti ‘Kanthanodu chennu melle’ in Neelambari, and Sadasiva Brahmendrar’s ‘Bhajare Yadunatham...’ in Peelu, it appeared that the concert was heading to a meditative mood.

Then came the surprise. Sasikumar wound up the concert with a bang. He played another of his compositions, a folk number. This piece, quite antithetical to the mood of the whole concert, was received with thunderous applause. The concert was organised by disciples of the late Mavelikkara R. Prabhakara Varma as part of his 89th birth anniversary. Earlier, at a function held prior to the concert, Sasikumar was presented with this year’s Sangeetha Prabhakara Award.