Blend of experience and talent

The Sopori Academy of Music & Performing Arts (SaMaPa) presented its 12th edition of ‘SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan’ at Kamani Auditorium recently. The three-day festival had a judicious blend of artistes featuring seasoned stalwarts like Pandit Venkatesh Kumar (vocal), Pandit Bhajan Sopori (santoor), Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar (dhrupad) to musicians like Pandit Bholanath Mishra (vocal), Gaurav Majumdar (sitar), Kamal Sabri (sarangi) and Malini Awasthi (thumri - dadra). The festival, which also had budding talents with potentials like Mehtab Ali Niazi (sitar) and Milan and Mahima Upadhyay (dhrupad and pakhawaj), concluded with the scintillating Kathak recital by Pandit Rajendra Gangani, the doyen of Jaipur Gharana.

The thumri-dadra presentation by the popular vocalist Malini Awasthi and the santoor recital by Abhay Rustam Sopori, the gifted son and disciple of Pandit Bhajan Sopori; were the other attractions of the concluding evening.

Malini Awasthi, with ace accompanists in Pandit Dharm Nath Mishra on harmonium, Murad Ali on sarangi and Ram Kumar Mishra on tabla; opened her well-planned thumri-dadra concert with a thumri in raga Khamaj. Trained under Ustad Rahat Ali Khan and further groomed under Vidushi Girija Devi, Malini has a cultivated voice and a fertile imagination capable of expressing the finer nuances of Khatka-Murki with effortless ease and the Bol-Banav with aesthetic sensibility. Her next thumri in Pilu was followed by a dadra in Pahadi, written and composed by Ustad Rahat Ali Khan, that had the conspicuous flavour of Patiala gayaki. She also sang a rare ‘Tona’ in dadra style before concluding with the oft-heard ‘Deewana kiye Shyam kya jadu dara…” with a difference, which had her own signature on it.

Abhay presented raga ‘Nirmal Kauns’ created perhaps by his Guru, which had the Komal Gandhar of Kauns with a Teevra Madhyam and also Pancham. The first composition in this raga, followed by the Alap-Jod-Jhala; was set to the challenging cycle of 10 ½ beats cycle, followed by a composition in Drut Ek-tala, invoking the raga. Keeping up the convention of his Sufiana Gharana, Abhay also sang the ‘Bandish’ composed by Pandit Bhajan Sopori, while playing it on santoor. He was ably accompanied on tabla by Mithilesh Jha and on Pakhawaj by Rishi Upadhyay who also joined him during the Jod sequence of the Aalap. The concluding Jhala sequence in Teentala saw the trio indulging in a Tigal-bandi sort of Sawal Jawab sequence.

The high point of the SaMa Pa Sangeet Sammelan was the lively vocal recital by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar. Opening with ‘Yaman’, one of the most melodious ragas of evening, he started with the traditional Sadarang composition “mera mann bandh lino…” set to Vilambit Ektala. His elaborate vistar filled the air with devotional verve sustaining the sombre mood of the raga with tranquil exposition of each note. The attractive phrasing with stress on the key notes, reflected his balanced vision of Kirana and Gwalior Gayaki that endowed his interpretation with desired grace and dignity. His imaginative work on Sargam, taking a particular swara for nyas (rest), wove a beautiful filigree around it. The culminating showers or aakar taans echoed his rigorous riyaaz.

The Chhota Khayal “Shyam bajave bansuriya….” set to medium tempo Teentala, was simply superb. The rich variety of taan patterns had awe inspiring aesthetic finesse. No wonder the accompanying artists gave him inspired support. Pandit Venkatesh Kumar concluded with a medium tempo composition in raga Jaijaivanti.