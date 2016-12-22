Artistry was the key

more-in

Brahma Gana Sabha

‘Blue Divine’, with compositions on Krishna, celebrated 10 years of collaboration of Anil Srinivasan and Sikkil Gurucharan. Ganjira artist Purushothaman has been with them too for a major part of this period. The piano accompaniment by Anil without intruding in the singing of Gurucharan allowed the latter to perform with abandon. When Anil played solo he showed how Carnatic music can be produced on the piano effectively, of course with its own constraints. When the ganjira accompanied the piano, it was quite mesmerising. Krishna Kishore (mridangam) joined in now and then.

The concert began with the Ashtapadi ‘Lalitalavanga’, with Gurucharan’s alapana of Pantuvarali; here and in the later elaborations, the structuring was quite different from the usual kutcheri and was handled with a sense of freedom. Pantuvarali moved through Basant to Vasantha in a seamless manner.

Khamas delineation by Anil brought out the beauty of the raga and the niraval in ‘Santhanagoplakrishnam’ by Gurucharan was rendered with elan. Then came the ragamalika alapanas of Kapi, Bahudari, Charukesi, Kalyanavasantham with excellent tanam followed by Oothukadu Venkata Kavi’s ‘Kannan varukinra neram’ in a folk tune; the effort of all the artists was quite scintillating.

After a Meera bhajan in Ahirbhairav, came a tillana in Dharmavati composed by the duo themselves. The programme concluded with the Thiruppavai ‘Margazhi thingal’ in Madhyamavati and Suruti.

Before the Thiruppavai came the most touching few minutes – veteran dancer Shantha Dhanjanyan doing abhinaya for Gurucharan’s singing of ‘Bhavayami Gopalabalam’; there was no special costume or make-up and she danced extempore to the vibrant singing. It took the audience to a different level.