Another promising duo

A well-structured training ensures success for students of any art form. Chitravina N. Ravikiran can take pride for having introduced to Carnatic music Anahita and Apoorva. In their noon slot, the siblings gave ample evidence of their potential .

Apoorva, the younger of the two, impressed with her alapana of ‘Nasamani’ which was followed by Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Rama Saraswathi’. The sisters cleverly chose a medium pace to deliver the kriti with swara exchanges that were sharp. Tyagaraja’s ‘Neevera Kula Dhanamu’ which came next was interesting.

Saveri the noon’s main was taken up by Anahita. The Saveri delineation had the distinct stamp of her guru. Anahita’s voice modulations to bring out subtle and lengthy phrases were noteworthy. Sahana Vasudevan ( violin) gave a reply befitting the singer’s sketch. ‘Durusuga Kripa Joochchi’stri) saw the sisters delving into niraval and swaraprasthara. The repartees between them in the swara segment showed their good control over laya.

J.Aravind (mridangam), who kept pace with the sisters throughout with anticipation, did well to present a tani that had gripping laya patterns. Strangely, they chose Nayaki to present the 16th Tiruppavai ‘Nayaganaai Nindra’, since it was tuned originally by Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar in Mohanam.

V. Balasubramanian