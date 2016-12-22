An impressive performance

Karnataka Sangeetha Sabha recently organised a two-day music festival “Sarath Utsav” in New Delhi to commemorate their 80th year of existence. On the second day of the festival, the much looked forward to concert featured Sri Krishna Mohan and Ram Kumar Mohan, popularly known as “Trichur Brothers” . Though the Chennai based siblings started off in a bright and impressive manner, they ended up on a disappointing note. One felt that the brothers could have structured their concert in a better manner.

The duo started their concert, in a rather thoughtful manner, with a varnam “Omkara Pranava” in the raga Shanmukhapriya composed by the veteran Carnatic musician late M. Balamuralikrishna . When the duo sang this varnam in a delightful manner, it was an emotional moment for many music lovers who had had an opportunity to hear the maestro himself sing this varnam in concerts and his recordings. The brothers then took up the Muthuswami Dikshitar’s popular Vinayaka kriti “Vatapi Ganapatim” in the raga Hamsadhwani. They ended this item by singing detailed kalpanaswaras which were reflective of their creative talents at the very outset.

Yet another Muthuswami Dikshitar’s kriti “Sri Ramam Ravikulabdhi Somam”, in vilamba kala (slow tempo) and in the raga Narayanagowla (Janya raga of 28th mela raga Harikhambhoji) was handled well by the brothers and to a riveting tempo. The siblings then embarked to sing another vilamba kala song, this time Tyagaraja’s compositon “Dinamani Vamsa” in the raga Harikhamboji, suffixing once again detailed kalpanaswaras.

The siblings once again chose to take up Muthuswami Dikshitar’s composition “Narasimha Gaccha Parabrahma’ in the raga Mohanam this time for detailed rendition. The first raga alapana in the concert which the brothers together presented came about an hour after the concert had started. While doing so the duo brought out the features of the raga to the fore. However, one was not impressed with the neraval of the phrase “Mura hara naga dhara sarasija kara parama purusha pavanaja subha kara”, another improvisation technique presented by them.

For their central item, the brothers took up a ragam-taanam-pallavi. The duo executed the pallavi “Rudraprayaga sudita swarupane paramane galagalane Siva” composed in the raga Revathi and set to Kanda jathi tripuda tala in a slightly hurried manner. Earlier, many portions of the raga alapana seemed to be an exercise connecting the notes in various combinations. Instead, the duo could have chosen a raga that could have lent itself to some more elaborate raga alapana. One also did not understand the need for introducing ragamallika taanams as a result of which the time for the subsequent taniavartanam got substantially reduced. The siblings included in their concluding session a Thiruppugzhal in raga Hamsanandi.

Kandadevi S. Vijayaraghavan on the violin, the siblings’ father Trichur R. Mohan on the mridangam and K. V. Ramakrishnan on the ghatam provided good support in the concert.