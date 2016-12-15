An equal music

It all began with an e-mail interaction in 2012. Eric Mouquet, co-founder of the French electronic world music group Deep Forest, was looking for new global sounds for his successful venture Deep Projects. That’s how he met santoor player Rahul Sharma. And Deep India was born.

Mouquet recalls that they initially exchanged files over the internet. He says, “Rahul asked me to play whatever I had in mind. So I began to explore and improvise with his santoor melody, and quickly found the right balance between our styles.”

The collaboration clicked, and many concerts followed the album. On Thursday evening, Mouquet and Sharma play yet another show in Mumbai. The concert is being organised by Light Of Life Trust to raise funds to help improve the lives of underprivileged rural communities.

According to Mouquet, who was interviewed via email, Sharma’s idea was to mix electronic music and santoor in an earthy manner. He says, “The santoor was an intriguing instrument for me, and I was curious to see what we could achieve together.”

The duo uses sounds from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Assam and the Himalayas, among other regions. Says Mouquet, “Once I began work on this project, I began researching till most sounds became familiar to me. Soon, it became easy to integrate my music with these varied textures.”

India is, of course, only one part of Mouquet’s global music dreams. Through his Deep Projects series, he has also recorded albums using Brazilian and African themes, and has worked with Chinese, Japanese and new-age musicians too. Mouquet says he just plays what his heart tells him to, and carefully listens to others. He adds, “It’s a mutually respectful dialogue, like having an interesting conversation with someone you meet for the first time.”

His experience with Deep Forest has played a huge role in his upbringing. Formed in 1992 by him and Eric Sanchez, it instantly became popular with the pieces ‘Sweet Lullaby’ and ‘Deep Forest’. Their sound came to be dubbed as ‘ethnic electronica’, and their 1995 album Boheme earned them a Grammy award for World Music. “I believe we were in a ‘grace’ moment when we did that album,” says Mouquet.

Though Sanchez has led a separate career since 2005, Mouquet tries to keep the Deep Forest sound alive by adapting to the latest technology and following the latest global musical trends. He says, “At the Mumbai show, besides songs from ‘Deep India’, I shall also play tracks from the new Deep Forest album Evo Devo. Plus some old hits too.”

For his part, Sharma has had some interesting collaborations with pianist Richard Clayderman and saxophonist Kenny G. At Thursday’s show, he and Mouquet are sure to come up with something deep and dynamic.

Deep India’s Éric Mouquet and Rahul Sharma will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Tata Theatre, NCPA. See bookmyshow.com for details.