Ahead of his time

I was thrilled when I saw the great Balamuralikrishnagaru sitting in the front row, as I presnted my first Sabha Concert. The date was September 26, 1978. I was in my teens then. It was the Music Academy’s mid-year festival , and later I understood that he was the Sangeetha Kalanidhi elect for that year’s annual December festival and so the guest of honour for that mid-year festival series also. It was another memorable moment when I went (with my mother and other family members) to meet him and do my pranams at the end of the concert and his few words “Your concert was good – blessings.”

I have been always an ardent follower of his musical genius, and his ideology seeped into my performances, which could be perceived by a discerning connoisseur. The critic wrote of my concert in 1981: “The Hindolam raga, kriti and’ swara prastharas were rendered in the style of Dr M. Balamuralikrishna.” The journal was Dinamani Sudar and the writer Sri Thyagu, a veteran critic.

Right from they age of five when I watched Tiruvilaiyadal, and his ‘Orunaal poduma’ followed by attending many of his concerts, I have had a great fascination for the unique prayogas of his style, specifically in ragas like Hindolam. When he was on the committee of the Thiagaraja Sangeetha Vidwat Samajam, Mylapore, several years ago, it was an unforgettable half an hour with him starting the ‘Akhanda Ganam’ with ‘Meru Samaana.’

A small group of us sat just a few feet away from him, right in front of the shrine. That song is still ringing in my ears. Many of his ‘calculations’ in swaraprastharas were on the spot complex mathematical patterns, aesthetically superior, but seemed deceptively simple and easy on the ear to the listener when he sang.

Another great vidwan and scholar, Prof TRS, from whom I learnt several kritis directly every summer for during 1978-83, once spoke of him as ‘A musician ahead of the times’; Sri Nedunuri Krishnamurthi said that he was a ‘gandharva,’ whose music transcended human realms.

I consider myself fortunate to have been able to soak in his music, which is immortal.