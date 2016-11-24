Aesthetics intact

more-in

Nisha Rajagopal’s vocal recital for the annual music festival of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan was well planned and neatly articulated. From the selection of ragas and kritis to sequencing, Nisha had done her homework. Mysore Jayachamaraja Wodiyar’s exemplary composition ‘Sri Jalandhara’ in Gambira Nattai was the opening kriti. While Nisha projected Pantuvarali in a dramatic manner, she dealt with Mohanam, the main course with delicacy and aesthetics.

In the Pantuvarali treatise, she connected energetic phrases but not at the expense of bhava-filled parts which were included in the right places. ‘Ennaganu Ramabhajana’ (Bhadrachala Ramadas) enjoyed its share of niraval and swaras on ‘Rama rama.’ For respite, Nisha opted for Neelakanta Sivan’s solemn number, ‘Endraikku Siva Krupai’ (Mukhari).

Quick came Muthiah Bhagavathar’s brilliant ‘Himagiri Thanayae’ in Suddha Dhanyasi. Mohanam always carries an inherent romantic charm. Nisha was wise to tap the same in her delineation leading to ‘Evarura Ninnuvina’ (Tyagaraja) choosing to add several rounds of swaras to the pallavi.

Post-tani, she impressed with the yesteryear legend N.C. Vasanthakokilam’s favourite ‘Thanthai Thai Irunthal’ in Shanmukhapriya. Nisha prefaced it with a poignant ragamalika viruttam ‘Petra Thaithannai’ in Sahana, Sivaranjani and Shanmukhapriya. Ranjani Ramakrishnan on the violin played adequately. K.S. Sai Giridhar and Anirudh Athreya on the mridangam and the ganjira were full of zeal from the start to finish.