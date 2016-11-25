Music

A source of inspiration

Flautist Balasai   | Photo Credit: K_Ananthan

more-in

“He was a father figure for me,” says Balasai, still in shock. “Working with him was so inspiring,” adds the flautist, who accompanied the maestro continuously, 1988-93. Rather surprising because flute is not mandatory in a vocal concert. “My guru, Prapancham Sitaram, accompanied him in the 1970s for the rendition of Bhadrachalam Ramadas’s utsava sampradaya kritis. I was fortunate to get the opportunity,” he says. “And it was a huge learning curve. Never imagined a scene without him and the void can never be filled, not in a hundred years.”

Post a Comment
More In Music
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 1:13:18 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/A-source-of-inspiration/article16699629.ece

© The Hindu