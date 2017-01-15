A musical retreat

Located in the heart of Rajasthan, the majestic Mandawa, a quaint Shekhawati town is adorned with frescoes, tales and bearings of a regal era gone by. Known for its forts and havelis, this picturesque town provides travellers and visitors with a sense of discovery at every turn. So what better way to kick start the New Year than enjoying music, art and adventure in the beautiful environs of Mandawa with Taalbelia, a four-day long multi-format festival to be held between January 26 and January 29, 2017.

Adventure laden activities, safaris, workshops and of course the music throughout the day revs up the spirits.

The music

Taalbelia, seeks to reinvent the wheel, as far as destination music festivals go with wider range of delectable music genres that usually don’t find a spot in the current crop of festivals. Showcasing the majestic and equally magnetic charm of the region and its culture, this round the clock affair, will host three stages and thereby different genres of contemporary, classical and folk music to enthral the residents between two breathtakingly beautiful venues, namely Castle Mandawa and Desert Resort.

The music at the festival boasts of specially curated sets featuring the Indian Ocean with Grammy Award winning stalwarts such as Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and George Brooks (American saxophonist known for combining jazz and Indian classical music), Manganiyar Classroom by Roysten Abel, Ankur and Ghalat Family, Arambola, Arjun Vagale, Grain (DJ Set) and Bhanwari Devi among others.

Workshops

There will be interactive sessions like standing behind the console jamming with the DJs, learn to play the morchang, understanding the rhythm of the khartaal, polishing shooting skills or pottering around the potter’s wheel besides several other activities.

The cuisine

The gourmet fiesta brings home the unique cuisine and authentic delicacies of Shekhawati region which boasts of delicacies like kaachri ki lunji, pyaazki sabzi, gatta, pithod variations and of course the popular non-vegetation dishes. The menu however isn’t restricted to Rajasthani wonders, extending itself to world cuisines such as Middle Asian, Mangolian and Mexican specialities.

So the four days, three stages and more than 30 acts promise adventure, royal hospitality and gastronomic delights, unique to the belt.