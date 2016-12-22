A musical experience

If you visit Bangalore in March 2017, you will most likely want to visit the Indian Music Experience, touted to be the country’s first interactive music museum.

For now, you can still experience a part of it at the TAG Digital Archives of the Music Academy, where an exhibition takes you through the various facets of the upcoming museum.

“This is not driven by artefacts, it is driven by experiences,” says Dr Suma Sudhindra, Director-Outreach, proudly about the 50,000-square-foot project that has been in the making for the last five years, “We want more music lovers, especially those who throng the sabhas for the season, to be aware of this experimental museum.”

This first-of-its-kind space, aimed primarily at young people, tourists and families, seeks to throw light on India’s cultural nuances in an entertaining way. “We’re doing that with the help of interactive installations to help you understand it better. An example is an installation in which you can find all about composers from the times of Muthuswami Dikshitar to current-day musicians,” she adds.

Other key attractions at the site will be a sound garden, which is a landscaped park with sculptures of bells, gongs and chimes, an exhibits space, which features panels and media providing a narrative of the various features of Indian music, and a learning centre. For those interested in instruments, there’s a separate gallery featuring almost 250 Indian instruments (Ustad Bismillah Khan’s shehnai and Pandit Ravi Shankar’s sitar will be part of it too).

The museum offers a lot of education, but also entertainment packaged along with it, she stresses. “Kids can record their voice and hear how it would actually sound in three different generations – they can even email it to themselves and make a cover of it. There’s a photo booth too – you can arrange your family and friends in a studio environment and click a picture,” she reveals.

Apart from throwing light on the past, contemporary musical expressions will find a prominent voice in the museum too. “The look and mood of every gallery inside will change depending on the content it showcases,” she adds.

The exhibition on the Indian Music Experience is on till December 27 at the TAG Digital Archives at the Music Academy.